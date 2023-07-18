With hopes of a new city hall dashed by increasing costs putting the project close to $2 million, the St. George City Council was left with a room in the building it’s now renting downtown.
However, according to City Council Member Judd McCormack, there may be another solution – a house.
“We have the possibility or option to purchase the house at 218 First St.,” he said at last Thursday’s city council meeting. “That’s the house in between the current city hall and current police department.” The property also includes a 100’ x 100’ lot.
“The reason I bring that up is the two original lots,” he said. “We are renting our current city hall. We know the documented issues, basically we can lose that tomorrow. So we’re kind of looking at places we can go.”
Going this route would give the city a lot of flexibility. First, the city would gain three lots in a row for future building or expansion. Secondly, it would allow St. George to use the entire area previously planned for the city hall to be used for commercial building.
Additionally, the city would be putting money into something it owned rather than renting and it would also save the rent it pays in Manhattan for storage of city documents.
The purchase price is $150,000 and McCormack recommended adding $50,000 for necessary modifications such as ADA compliance.
“This came down really quickly,” he said. “A couple of us went and looked at it to see if it’s even workable, and it appears it could be workable. It keeps options open in the future.”
Council Member Matt Ruhnke asked where that left the city shop?
“One of the possibilities would be at the (new) water treatment facility,” McCormack replied, referring to the plant the city will be needing to build due to the high nitrates in the system. “(It) would already have offices and restrooms. Then it (the shop) would not take up any downtown or commercial real estate.”
In order for the other council members to have a look at the property, the issue was tabled for a special meeting to be held Thursday, July 20.
All ages welcome to the Stargazing event at Mt. Mitchell, located approximately three miles south of Wamego on Highway 99. NASA Space Ambassador Hallie Hatfield will be present with telescopes for the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.