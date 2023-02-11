Todd Luckman, the new St. George city attorney brought two new ideas for handling nuisance code violations to last Thursday's council meeting.
He first presented a “Right of Entry” ordinance for approval and then discussed an alternate method of handing the violations from the beginning.
“The (ordinance) was developed by myself and the city staff,” Luckman said. “The code is not clear enough on right of entry for city officers. It has a right to entry for exterior investigations, but not if there is a need to examine or investigate an interior. It's a methodology for the officer. It fills in the gap to make sure we give folks the tools they need to fully investigate.”
Luckman also discussed the idea of changing the way violations are handled.
“We are talking about some shift if the council is willing to take it up,” he said. “Resorting to court is not as effective as we would like.” He said court works well for issues such as speeding tickets “and those kinds of infractions” but “that mentality doesn't translate to cleaning up things.”
He noted some cases could be in court for years and suggested that the council look at cleaning up by resolution in stead.
“If the matter is brought before this body, the council, a resolution can be done after the parties have a chance to fix it,” he said. “If it's not cured, then the resolution comes before the council to prove it. If it's not abated or disputed with the resolution is up, the city can act to abate the nuisance. But it doesn't involve a judge or waiting for it to wind it's way through court.”
Luckman told the council if this was a route they wished to take, it would make abatement as “fast and immediate as you guys would like it to be.” He also warned the council members it could be unpopular.
“Don't discount some pressure on you guys if you do this,” he said. “You'll be in the line of fire to do some unpopular things. Some things people don't like.”
Katelyn Morris, the code enforcement officer who is also a city police officer, said she'd like the ordinance passed. “It gives me the right of entry to deliver notices in person rather than by certified mail. We're trying to get away from that. It's more cost effective and more personable with our community members.”
She was also in favor of not using the court route for nuisance abatement.
“We are dealing with several houses and properties in the court process and have gotten no where,” she said. “One of which has been two years now. It was continued for another status hearing yesterday which will be two to three months from now. This (change) could help speed things along and we'll get compliance a lot quicker. We can say, this is what we're expecting from community members. This is what we want the city to look like and it will help people be in compliance in the future.”
The council, along with two audience members who spoke during the open comments part of the meeting, took immediate issue with the right of entry ordinance.
“I don't like the way this is written at all,” said Matt Ruhnke, council member. “If its the right of entry to deliver notices, that's one things. But this borders on the Fourth Amendment on the power it gives. I'm not comfortable with it. If it's occupied, just explain your purpose and demand entry. I think that's nor right and could get us in trouble even more. I get what you guys are trying to do, great. I want to see the city cleaned up too. But this goes overboard.”
Luckman responded, “I respect the questions of rights and not necessarily the legal aspects of this. I disagree with the Fourth Amendment implications.”
He explained this is an individual pursuing a civil process. “Now if it were a criminal charge that exists, it would have to be based on reasonable suspicion.”
Council Member Spencer Parsons, who is a member of the Riley County Police Department, also took issue with the ordinance, particularly blurring the lines between code enforcement and law enforcement. “If it's a civil issue, it's a civil issue. I think that needs to be code enforcement or law enforcement. You're blurring it. She's running a big issue of liability. That's what it seems like to me.”
Council member Debby Werth asked Morris to explain how she divides the code enforcement responsibilities from the law enforcement ones.
“One way we're doing it is every Monday is code enforcement,” Morris explained. “Tuesday through Friday is law enforcement. One specific day for code enforcement. As far as entry into households, I agree with you. I would not go into a household without a warrant. I don't want to jam myself up or jam up the city.”
She added that even for exterior violations, she does not go on the property.
“(There's) probable cause if I see nuisances in the yard that gives me some right to enter the premises,” she said. “But I don't do that. I take photos from public property. I don't go without a search warrant except for notice. I knock on the door. That is what the extent has been and what will be in the future as long as I am code enforcement.”
“I'm not against you at all,” Ruhnke told her. “You're great. You may not do it, but if the power is there … I don't want to give it out.”
At that point, Morris said she encouraged the next code enforcement officer to “not be law enforcement.”
Council member Judd McCormack also spoke against the ordinance. “If it's filling a gap to go onto a property to serve a notice, I'm fine with that. I would say at this point, as a city council member and as a civilian living in the city, I'm not comfortable knowing what's going in inside the building. Just about the facade. It seems like it's a line I don't want to cross at this point either. To serve a notice, sure. That's kind of where I'm at with it.”
The council, by consensus agreed to not continue with the ordinance as written.
Later in the meeting, city residents Jarod and Amber Hyde spoke out against the ordinance, with Jarod Hyde saying he'd rather receive a certified letter than personal service. He said he also had issue with how the ordinances were enforced, saying he had notices served by St. George police officers after the problem was rectified.
He was upset about code violations which he felt were not being addressed, reading a list with problems he observed on several properties. “If you are going to enforce code, enforce code,” he said.
Mayor Tim Pralle halted that line of conversation. “We're not going to talk about other properties,” he said. “This is open comments, you can talk about your own. Talk about your home.”
Amber Hyde felt the way the codes were written placed too high a standard.
“I grew up in a small town,” she said. “I like a small town atmosphere. But you have a lot of people who can't keep their property clean to the standards you are trying to set. Some really do need to be cleaned up, 100 percent. But the standards are way too high for right now. (They're ok) for the brand new homes, but the majority (of issues) are in the old city.”
