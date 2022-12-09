Todd Luckman of Topeka will be the new St. George city attorney.
In October, Manhattan lawyer Bernard Irvine told the council he was stepping down as legal counsel.
“Liz (Wagoner, city clerk) looked high and low, I looked high and low,” said Mayor Tim Pralle. “No one in Manhattan was willing to do it or had the expertise.”
Pralle told the council Thursday night that the same name kept coming up however – Luckman's.
“I was a little hesitant to move into Topeka, but it's not a choice,” Pralle said. “We've emailed back and forth. He was super fast to respond and good for our monthly meeting and court dates.”
Pralle said the city had been paying Irvine $225 an hour. “Right now he (Luckman) is at $175, but is upping to $200 the first of the year. He's normally $250 to $300, but gave us a municipal discount.”
The council voted 4-0 to approve the choice, Jeremy Holliday was absent.
Code Enforcement
A planned public hearing for a property on 1st Street was canceled because the property issues were taken care of, Pralle said.
Katelyn Morris, code enforcement officer, later in the meeting told the council she wants some unoccupied trailers removed from the mobile home park.
“There are five trailers I'm looking at,” she said, noting they had already gone through the court process. “We only received court costs,” she said. “They went nowhere. I'd like to start the process of getting them condemned and out of there. Now that we have a city attorney, things should go even smoother.”
She would then like to turn her attention to others in the same place. “Some of those are being lived in,” she said. “The process is even trickier with people living in them. We need the city attorney on board before I start that process.”
Council Member Judd McCormack reminded her there were some state statutes that could also be of help. “So they are not just dealing with city codes, but state law.”
The council agreed to get the process started with a resolution in January.
City Hall Update
McCormack updated the council on talks he's had with BG Consultants on the placement of city hall.
“I wanted to see if it would fit in the northwest corner,” he said. “The only reason for doing that, since the development is on hold there is some commercial interest in lots down there.”
BG will most likely have some site drawings at the January meeting.
Police Department
Dale Burton, new police chief, told the council he has been meting with members of the community.
“I'm the new man in town,” he said. “It's been a lot of fun. I've been to the school a couple times. Went to Lighthouse on Wednesday and had coffee and donuts with some of the community.”
Miscellaneous Businesses
• The council approved the 2023 holiday schedule.
• The Workman's Compensation Insurance policy was renewed for $5,391.
• A $950 update to Quickbooks was authorized.
