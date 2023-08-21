St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys and girls.

School Night to Join Scouting in St. George will be held on Wednesday, August 23rd at St. George Elementary in the cafeteria starting at 6:30 PM.