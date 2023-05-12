St. George is continuing the effort to clean up structures and yards within the city.
At last Thursday's meeting, the City Council adopted four resolutions requested by Katelyn Morris, code enforcement officer, to abate nuisances on various properties located in the city.
The resolutions affect the properties located at 103 Chapman, 205 Kelley Lane, 106 S. Jackson and 501 Lincoln. The owners of the properties will have 20 days to take care of the problems. After that, the city can do so.
The issues at 103 Chapman were first written up in May, 2022, Morris said. There were diseased trees and a structure violation. She explained the trees were a big brush pile and the structure was a shed which is falling apart and not a safe structure.
“This was brought to court,” she said. “But it keeps getting delayed.”
An abandoned vehicle is the problem at 205 Kelley. It has been an issue since September, 2022. “I can look at the tag and sticker and see it's been expired for some time,” Morris said. Responding to a question from the council, she noted she was not able to check the VIN because she could not enter the property.
“I advised them, L & L Investments, the property owner, but they're not cooperating,” she said.
Morris originally served the resident of 106 S. Jackson, which has multiple issues, in person in December, 2022. “The person staying there accomplished some abatement on their own,” she said. “But things have continued to pile up there. There is a fence with no permit, a large brush pile, in addition to other stuff such as a bathtub.”
Morris also noted there have been numerous neighborhood complaints about the property.
Additionally, she continued, “The structure is in the process of getting condemned. There has been no water there for years, no one lived there for years. But I'll work with Todd (Luckman, City Attorney) on that.” She added there was an extension cord to the house providing electricity.
Police Chief Dale Burton said he contacted Evergy, and there is an account to that property. But no one knows who is on the account.
The final resolution was for 501 Lincoln. Morris said a notice was delivered personally in January of this year.
“Shortly after the initial notice, I had one discussion where he was letting me know he would be abating the property and handling the nuisances himself,” she said. “I've had no contact since.”
Morris told the council the property looks “essentially exactly the same with a significant amount of nuisances on the porch and a vehicle that doesn't look like it's been moved.”
After the council passed all four resolutions, Mayor Tim Pralle noted, “hopefully all of these will just make people move a bit quicker.”
Water Rate Ordinance
The council officially passed the ordinance which will raise the water rates.
At the last meeting, the council decided the raise was needed, citing the lack of an increase since 2008 which has caused the system not to pay for itself.
Starting July 1, the new flat rate will be $39.95. Usage rates will be $3.00 for one to 1,000 gallons, $6.00 for 1,001 to 5,000 gallons; $7.00 for 5,001-10,000; and $8 for anything over $10,000 gallons.
On a related issue, the council decided to set an out-of-town water rate and hook-up fee, mostly in order to work with Hartwich Brothers, who is establishing a subdivision north of town.
After an ordinance is brought to the next meeting, those rates will be $2,500 for a hook-up (in town is $1,200) and a 25 percent increase in the rates over in-town rates.
Camping Ordinance
The Council passed a residential camping ordinance developed after last month's discussion on the issue.
Essentially, camping is disallowed on public property except in designated areas. The council will discuss later the option of making an area around the river designated for camping.
The ordinance also allows for 60 days of using a recreational vehicle on private property, which can be extended for 30 days. An exception is if there is building or repair on a property, then the time lasts the time of the building permit. The RV must be hooked up to the city sewer.
Code Violation Service
The council codified by ordinance how the city will serve code violation notices, a discussion also left over from the previous meeting.
The ordinance provides for the first attempt to be done by personal service to the owner or to someone at suitable age (over 18) at the property. If no one is at home, the notice can be tacked and a copy sent by first class mail.
Dara Sewer Request
Dara's on Highway 24 is wanting to hook up to the St. George sewer. Several options were discussed at the last meeting. Pralle noted he was speaking to property owners along the way, noting “conversations were not ending.”
Property RFP
There were no responses to the Request for Proposals on the City Hall property. In an upcoming work session, the council will discuss ways of turning it into a parking lot for the time being to allow for some usage and to keep it from eroding.
