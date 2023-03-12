The St. George City Council last Thursday night voted to force the removal of five trailers from The Ridge Mobile Home Park.
The vote came after an hour-long, and at times heated, public hearing.
Conditions at the mobile home park have been deteriorating for many years, with several court appearances concerning various homes with code violations. The council decided to change direction late last year and, at the December meeting, Katelyn Morris, code enforcement officer, brought a statement that five structures on the property were “unsafe and dangerous”.
This prompted the council to request a resolution for a public condemnation hearing, which it passed in January, “to determine whether or not the structures on the property are unsafe or dangerous as defined under City Code”.
Dean Couevas, the court's out-of-state owner, along with Hans Tessman and Tom Neff, were present at Thursday's hearing to make the case the structures were sound and they were working on the cosmetic issues as well.
Tessman, who is a former St. George mayor and council member, said he and Neff were both carpenters who were working on the trailers.
“What is the reason for the hearing?” Tessman asked the council.
“As the letter states, which I know you all were given, the city code enforcement found these properties listed to be unsafe structures, or dangerous as defined under city code,” responded Mayor Tim Pralle.
“OK, what structures?” Tessman asked. “Are you talking about the stairs, which were replaced? How do you know that? How do you know that these are unsafe structures?”
“I can look at it and tell you that,” replied Council Member Matt Ruhnke.
Tessman then equated the mobile homes with vehicles.
“It is a VIN vehicle and not held to the same standards,” Tessman said. “And, by the way, they are solid. So, if you're looking at something as the structure, if you're looking at say we took down the steps and replaced them, that is absolutely correct. And it was done. But if you're saying that these, every one of the ones you're talking about is not structurally sound, you cannot tell that by looking outside. That's a fact.”
Todd Luckman, the city attorney, explained it wasn't just stairs. “It's about broken windows and exterior conditions which do not meet ...”
“Which have been covered,” interjected Tessman.
“But weren't for months … OK years,” Pralle said.
Tessman then relayed issues the park owners claimed to have had over the past several years.
“So let me explain something real quick,” Tessman said. “For years, four years, there have been three different contractors, two of them which I wouldn't call contractors, which were employed to do so. This gentleman and his wife have been ripped off each time.
“The last contractor maybe five months ago, took $1,000 to start the work,” he continued. “Didn't want to start the work until he got more money. Still owes $1,000. To bring you up to date during that period of time, I have closed up these areas. I have personally lived in the park for almost a year now. I am a client, I am a carpenter, but I am more.” He said because when he was mayor, and the city worked with Schwab-Eaton, an engineering and designing firm, “I know how to tell if something is structurally unsound or not.”
Tessman then asked the other carpenter to explain how the homes are built.
“They are steel structures,” Neff said, “with wood framing attached to them. They're metal on the exterior, most of them. And structurally they are sound. Any flooring we've come across, we've replaced. There's no way for an animal to enter. There's no moisture, the roofs have been fixed.”
“At this point, it's all cosmetic,” the owner put in. “We've replaced all the decks and stairs that were unsafe. And not it's just cosmetic. There's some flooring and paint. There's no major electrical or plumbing issues on any of the homes. So at this point, just cosmetic that we have to fix and they're livable.”
Pralle noted it was “more than just structure”.
“That's what was brought up,” Tessman said. “So it's aesthetics that you're worried about?”
“Blighting influence,” said Council Member Judd McCormack. “Have you heard of blighting influence and the Kansas statutes dictates of blighting influence?”
“OK,” said Tessman. “Please tell me what the blight is. We're painting them inside and out. You're upset about the time line I'm assuming. But this man has been trying the whole time.
“There is no stress in these structures,” he continued. “They are painting these to sell so they can fill them up. And just because something hasn't been lived in a while, doesn't mean it's not intact.”
“I think if they're sellable, they need to be outside St. George,” Pralle said. He also pointed out the homes had been open to the elements for “years on end”.
Pralle then brought Morris into the discussion.
“When did we start on this?” he asked. “I think it's been to court a couple of times.”
“So far, at The Ridge Mobile Home Park, these structures aren't the only ones that are unsafe I've been in contact with,” she said. “That being said, there have been a significant amount of nuisance violation code violations in general as far as these go. And frankly, I haven't had any kind of communication. We had a little bit with Hans telling us that somebody's going to be there doing something, but I was not provided any photos inside the property, inside the homes.”
Pralle told Tessman the owners received letters and notifications. “So, you stood up here tonight and said, 'what do we need to do to fix it?' Well that ship has sailed. That conversation should have been had when he received this (the resolution notice) in the mail.”
Couevas said as soon as he received the letter in California they started doing the work. “The former chief is aware of the two different times money was stolen from us,” he said. “We've been in the process of trying to find the right people, three different times we've been burned. It's difficult to maintain good help, we have it now and everything is getting fixed.”
The arguments didn't sway the council.
“I would like a trailer park to stay there that has housing for lower income people,” McCormack said. “However, I don't want to see people taken advantage of. They've been sold this and it becomes their problem and no longer you guys' problem. These have been sitting empty how long? It's been empty over six years and nothing's been done until recently.”
McCormack also brought up the mobile home housing codes on those built before 1976, noting some of these homes couldn't meet it.
Pralle noted one of the structures, which while it has new stairs and some paint, has trees growing out from underneath it. “It just does to prove the point that there has not been proper maintenance in this park. The most that has been done in the last four years is you hired a mowing crew. The grass looks great for the last year-and-a-half.”
He then asked why those buildings should not be condemned.
“Because you have two carpenters here right now telling you that you are wrong in your assessment,” Tessman said. “That's a fact. I'll just say well, you blow me off because I've given you the reasons.”
“We've been blown off for the last four years,” Pralle said. “And we've been blown off since January. And, as a city, we do not believe that any of these properties listed on this resolution are livable. Period.”
The council asked the owner for proof of work that had been done, and Tessman responded he was there as a witness.
“I'm a witness and you guys know me very well,” he said.
“You're biased,” Council Member Spencer Parsons interjected. “I think the whole proof would have been to bring in independent inspection companies.”
“But I thought being witnesses as to Tony Short doing these decks coming in, he's got receipts and checks that I have been writing, by the way, at Menard's,” Tessman said. “If you don't feel that whatever he's tried to do in the last four years, because even though he got ripped off, did all these things, found my kids who started managing the park. We moved into the park, selling our house. If that's not good enough for you as witnesses, I'm sorry. But that's what we thought would be good enough. At least tonight.”
Morris responded she had discussed with them what would be required at the hearing. “You were to provide proof,” she said, “documentation photos and a third party, unbiased opinion.”
“So, I cannot be discounted for being a witness and a carpenter as it as being biased,” Tessman responded. “I don't see how I'm being biased.”
“Because you live there and you're the manager,” Morris said. “That's an automatic bias there. You're representing this gentleman right here.”
“A bias is when you look at the cover of a book and telling me what's on the inside of it,” Tessman said. “You're literally looking at paint and flakes … and, by the way, the holes have been covered.”
The council then got into a back-and-forth discussion on the conditions of the mobile homes.
McCormack brought up “torn siding, holes around framings of doors, trees growing out from underneath, which are all part of blight. It's not just paint and a wood deck.”
After additional circular conversation, Pralle tried to stop the discussion, but McCormack wanted to address one more issue.
“I've only been on the council for a year,” he said. “I'm curious what your long term plan for this park is other than fixing up 50-year-old blights and selling to other people to be a problem. Are you ever planning to bring in new, affordable homes for people?”
“Yes,” the owner responded, “that's the plan. But currently, we have empty homes that need workouts. We're going to fix those homes. But we have quite a few vacant lots. We're not rich. I'm a disabled veteran, my wife is a woman and we own this business together. And we make just enough to pay our mortgage and pay the taxes. Eventually we want to fill every lot there, but right now we're trying to fix the homes we have there.”
“There is clearly levels of frustration on both ends,” McCormack said. “The sad part is, that if you're honest about what you're saying, I think we all want the same thing. I say the way you are going about it are completely different than what we're thinking. Trying to put lipstick on a pig isn't really a great idea to me. We need affordable housing. But I want safe affordable housing.”
Pralle then asked the city attorney to distill what the findings from the hearing would be, based on the discussion.
“Finding one would be for an inordinate period of time, the homes at issue have been in serious disrepair and present irreparable state of damage and decay,” Luckman said. “Second, exterior conditions do not meet the requirements of city code in that areas of overgrowth of trees in the structures opened (them) to weather, other dilapidated conditions.
“Third,” he continued, “several of the mobile homes are of an age where it is unlikely they can be rehabilitated pre-1976. And, in a general sense, they do not increase values in the city and instead are a blighting influence on the city's aesthetics to the public in general. That would be appropriate.”
If the council agrees on the findings as presented, Luckman can present them at the next meeting as a resolution with the abatement being removal of the structures.
Ruhnke made the motion to accept the findings as Luckman outlined, Parsons seconded. The vote was 4-0 in favor as Council Member Debby Werth was not present.
A resolution condemning the mobile homes will be brought to the next meeting. With the publication requirements, it's estimated there will 120 to 140 days to remove the homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.