Two residents brought concerns with regards to traffic safety before the Wamego City Commission. Trisha Johnston, first to speak, asked the commission Tuesday night if it would consider a speed reduction along the new truck route or possibly put up a speed meter.
“We live on Valley and Maple. There’s been some speeding. Mostly passenger cars, but sometimes it is very large trucks going up that road,” explained Johnston. “Maybe a speed limit reduction or one of those nice signs that says ‘you’re speeding’?”
Johnston also asked about moving the mailboxes off of Valley Rd. “To clarify,” said City Manager Stacie Eichem, “the mailbox movement would be approved by the postmaster. And it was approved in December.”
Mayor Tom Beem validated Johnston’s concerns and replied, “We are in the process of talking about speed throughout the city. It’s being looked at.”
Zach Kreider came forward next to share his concern about several accidents on Poplar. He believes these accidents may have been a result of cars not properly yielding to signs.
“The yield signs at Fifth and Sixth Streets on Poplar are an issue. Poplar is unique because it is a school bus route, a through route from 24 down to Fourth, and a school zone. All the aforementioned bring additional traffic to Poplar. The yield signs should be stop signs,” he suggested.
Kreider went on to note accidents and near misses he had personally witnessed in his two years in the community. Commissioner Bill Ditto responded, “The Poplar intersection has a history of accidents because of the yield. It’s complicated by the numbers of cars that park on the street. It makes the vision more challenging and difficult.”
Revenue Neutral Rate
City commissioners approved a resolution to exceed the revenue neutral rate. The mill levy is not increasing for the city, however with the increase in valuation that same mill levy will cause them to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. That means that even though the mill levy does not increase, taxes will.
The mill levy is currently 43.923.
Budget Hearing
The city budget for next year was approved. “We went through the budget many times and our goal is to keep it as minimal as possible,” said Eichem. “We are very conservative on revenue, and the same with expenses.”
Safe Driving Taskforce
City Commissioners gave permission to Eichem to create a safe driving taskforce. The task force will consist of citizens, law enforcement, and school leaders and would focus on pedestrians as well as drivers.
Eichem also received approval to use $8,000 for an engineering study concerning the signs and speed limits throughout town.
Opioid Education
At the request of Riley County Health Department, city commissioners agreed to give $1,500 to help fund an Opioid Educator for the tri-county area. The educator will provide materials as well as spend time in the area schools. This is the same program that county commissioners agreed to support with $2,500.
Airport Fund Created
Eichem suggested an airport fund be created at the Wamego Community Foundation so donations can be collected to maintain and improve the airport. “It would only be able to be used on the airport as we grow, and if we ever did any thing with the runway this would give us time to raise money for that,” explained Eichem.
Commissioners were in favor of creating the fund. “If we get this fund added, on match day we could get additional money beyond what is donated,” said Commissioner Richard Weixelman.
Other Expenditures
Commissioners voted in favor of purchasing a new Hydro excavator at $171,000. They also agreed to pay $16,207 for Precision Concrete Cutting Midwest to repair 101 trip hazards along Lincoln Ave. between Fourth and Eighth Streets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.