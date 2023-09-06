Two residents brought concerns with regards to traffic safety before the Wamego City Commission. Trisha Johnston, first to speak, asked the commission Tuesday night if it would consider a speed reduction along the new truck route or possibly put up a speed meter.

“We live on Valley and Maple. There’s been some speeding. Mostly passenger cars, but sometimes it is very large trucks going up that road,” explained Johnston. “Maybe a speed limit reduction or one of those nice signs that says ‘you’re speeding’?”