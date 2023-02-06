Approximately ten county residents along with county staff attended the Monday morning public hearing on commercial solar energy in Pottawatomie County. Previously, the planning commission had recommended the county place a permanent moratorium on solar farms.
County Planner Stephen Metzger reminded the county commissioners that they are tasked with deciding if commercial solar farms will be allowed in the county, and if so, what regulations will be put into place.
“Is this a worthwhile endeavor at all? Can you mitigate for the issues that you have individually as commissioners, satisfactorily, to have solar in the county at all?” explained Metzger. “This is big and complicated, and it’s hard to figure out.”
County Commissioner Greg Riat was first to speak on the issue, immediately noting that he was not ready to vote and does not lean in any specific direction. “We owe it to the people in our county to make an educated decision based off of facts,” said Riat. “For every aspect you look at, it opens up more and more questions.”
Riat reviewed the County 2040 plan and developed a list of questions. He believes more research is needed, specifically from similar counties that already have experience with planning for commercial solar farms. Riat would like to see the planning commission invited to any educational work sessions.
Commissioner Dee McKee expressed disappointment in the planning commission for its decision to recommend a permanent moratorium. “I believe we asked the planning board to give us guidelines and they gave us a resolution,” said McKee. “It was not in line with what I expected to get from the planning board.”
McKee believes they need to consider the needs of the entire county and establish some guidelines regarding solar for the future. “Things change,” she said. “You can’t stay in a static situation. It’s very important to me to let the people that want to (lease land for commercial solar) have the opportunity. It’s always been difficult for people to change. I’m a future thinker.”
She went on to suggest that the planning commission needed to rotate members and adhere to term limits.
Weixelman took issue with that comment. “It sounds to me that I better give up my seat,” he responded. “I’ve been up here too long, if what you are saying about the planning commission is true. I think the planning commission has done a good job and they gave us a path to follow.”
He also believes a lot of questions have been raised, and answers are slow coming. “This is what gets me so frustrated,” he said. “You can’t get any information. It just looks to me like no one wants to respond or hand out any information.”
Riat agreed with Weixelman. “It’s like no one really knows the answers to our questions,” he said.
Weixelman opened the floor to public comments.
Aaron Sylvester was first to come forward.
“As a landowner, I want to know what is Plan B?” He asked. “I will hopefully have land in the future and I’ll be paying taxes on that. If Evergy tax revenue is gone, my shoulders will get really, really heavy.” Sylvester sees solar as a future benefit to land owners.
Cody Hartwich also took the opportunity to speak in favor of solar farms.
“Jeffrey is our biggest tax payer, Scorpion is number two, and solar would be number three,” he said. “And that’s only on 2,500 to 3,000 acres. I think there is a chance for some county growth here. I think we need to move slow, but I don’t’ think we should throw it out overnight. There’s a chance to get some tax revenue here.”
Metzger will spend the next few weeks gathering information for the commissioners, and intends to contact a county in Indiana. This county is similar to Pottawatomie County and could provide some insight into how to integrate commercial solar successfully. A future work session is planned for late February or early March.
