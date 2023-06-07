Starting next week, The Smoke Signal won’t be arriving by the U.S. Postal service, delivered into mail boxes. Instead, it will arrive via email, delivered into in-boxes as it converts from a print to a digital marketing product.
This will actually increase the delivery rate by approximately one-third, as it will be sent to 32,499 email addresses across the area.
According to publisher Ned Seaton, the move was driven by the consumer and the business community.
“You made that decision for us,” he said.
“Let me walk you through the history for a little context,” Seaton continued. “The Smoke Signal began under previous owners as a print advertising publication decades ago intended to reach the homes of consumers in Pottawatomie County. It evolved to include local news and information focused on Wamego, still delivered for free in the mail throughout a large portion of the county.”
The problem with that business model came from the out-of-state marketing agencies.
“They drive the decisions of large retailers which have pulled out of print advertising in favor of other forms, particularly digital ones,” Seaton said. “For instance, Dillon’s – which we have helped reach customers for decades – quit producing a print ad last week.”
The decision was also made to put news into The Times of Pottawatomie County, as it’s supported by subscribers.
“We gave the print version of The Smoke Signal one more shot by expanding it across non-subscribing homes in both Riley and Pottawatomie counties,” Seaton said. “But the trends persisted.
“Which is why I say that you – that is, the consumer and the retail businesses who try to reach you – drove this,” he continued. “We’re trying to help those businesses reach you the way you – and those businesses – live now. So it’ll be coming in digital form.
“We’re still producing just as much news, and we’re delivering it in print and digital form, in The Mercury and The Times. More changes are coming, and will continue to come, as the business evolves. Ultimately it’s the same business – serving subscribers and helping businesses reach good potential customers. It’s just that it’s taking different forms.”
The last print version of The Smoke Signal appeared June 6. The digital version will arrive in e-mail boxes soon.
