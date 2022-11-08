Sgt. Maj. Joseph T. Muller, St. Marys, was posthumously inducted Sunday into the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at Nickell Armory, Topeka.
The Hall of Fame honors former members of the Kansas National Guard who have made lasting contributions to its state and federal missions.
Muller enlisted in Headquarters Detachment, 174th Military Police Battalion, Kansas Army National Guard, at St. Marys, on March 16, 1954, with duty assignment as unit mail clerk. He was later promoted and assigned as the unit supply sergeant and the unit was recognized as Company C (-), 2nd Battle Group, 137th Infantry, 35th Infantry Division in 1959. At that time, he was assigned as a light weapons infantry man. During that time he consistently qualified as expert on both the M-1 carbine and the M-1 rifle. After completing the KNG Advanced NCO Course, he was promoted to E-7 in January, 1962.
Muller was reassigned to the 69th Infantry Brigade (Separate) when that unit was organized in 1963. There he was an intelligence sergeant, senior intelligence sergeant, and operations sergeant. From Feb. 1966 to May 1968, he was the acting first sergeant of the St. Marys unit.
On May 13, 1968, Muller was mobilized with the 69th for the Vietnam War, serving at Fort Carson as the platoon sergeant of a military police platoon, acting first sergeant of the 5th Military Police Company, 5th Inf. Div. (Mech) and operations sergeant for the Provost Marshal Section.
While Muller assisted in providing security for his unit and coordinating individual training and field training exercises, due to his age and senior assignments he was not one of the 2,297 members of the unit levied for Vietnam. He was released from active duty on Dec. 12, 1969.
Muller returned to the 69th and was promoted to Master Sergeant on May 22, 1970. With a quiet leadership, superior knowledge of unit operations, an the teaching ability to mentor junior soldiers, he was instrumental in many successful annual training periods at Camp Ripley, Minn., Camp McCoy, Wisc., and Fort Riley.
He was promoted to his final rank of Sergeant Major on Jan. 4, 1982.
In the early 1990s, Muller served as an operations sergeant major in Headquarters, State Area Command (STARC) and as the sergeant major for G-1 (personnel). In the Directorate of Plans, Operations and Training, Muller was instrumental in preparing plans for civil-military operations of the Kansas National Guard, preparations for annual training periods, and REMOBE (Readiness for Mobilization) exercise. He was also a key leader in many of the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operation Station exercises.
Sgt. Maj. Muller retired on Sept. 17, 1995 with 41 years, six months and one day of military service. His medals include the Legion of Merit, Army Commendation Medal (three awards), National Defense Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Kansas National Guard Service Medal w/Sunflower Devices, and the Kansas Emergency Duty Ribbon.
Sgt. Maj. Muller was born Sept. 17, 1935 at St. Marys and he died on April 28, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of the St. Marys community and an influential community supporter. He was a major face of the Kansas National Guard in the St. Marys community for many years, filling the role with enthusiasm and integrity, as he filled the role as the epitome of a Kansas Guardsman and citizen-soldier.
His award was accepted by his daughter, Trisha Muller.
In addition to Mueller, the ceremony honored 2022 inductees Gen. James H. Lane and retired Brig. Gen. Jonathan P. Small; from 2021, Col. John S. Foster and retired Master Sgt. Gregory W. Gilroy; and from 2020, retired Chaplain (Col.) Terry L. Murray and retired Lt. Col. Charles H. Morrow.
