hall of fame.jpg

Trisha Muller, daughter of Sgt. Maj. Joseph T. Muller, accepts the award for his induction into the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame from retired Chief Master Sgt. Troy Abel, a member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors. Also pictured is Air Force Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the Adjutant General of Kansas.

 Courtesy Photo: 105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

Sgt. Maj. Joseph T. Muller, St. Marys, was posthumously inducted Sunday into the Kansas National Guard Hall of Fame in a ceremony held at Nickell Armory, Topeka.

The Hall of Fame honors former members of the Kansas National Guard who have made lasting contributions to its state and federal missions.