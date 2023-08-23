MANHATTAN, Kan. — With fall approaching fast, home gardeners should start thinking about daylilies – particularly prepping them for next year.
Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said daylilies need to be divided every 3-4 years to maintain good flower production.
He said some gardeners may divide their daylilies in the spring before they start growing, but it is more common to divide them in September. To make daylilies easier to handle before dividing, Upham suggests cutting back the tops to about half their original height.
“Daylilies have a very tough root system that can make them difficult to divide while in place,” Upham said. “Dividing in place is practical if it hasn’t been long since the last division.”
If this is the case, using a spading fork to peel the fans from the existing clump is best. Upham said that if the plants have been in place for a long period of time and are well grown together, it is more practical to divide them after the clump has been dug out.
He said it is possible to cut the clump apart using a sharp spade, but you will save more roots using two spading forks back-to-back to divide the clump into sections. Each section should be about the size of a head of cauliflower.
“An easier method involves using a stream of water from a garden hose to wash the soil from the clump, and then rolling the clump back and forth until the individual divisions separate,” Upham said.
Once divided, space each section 24-30 inches apart, and set each at its original depth. “The number of flowers will be reduced the first year after division but will return to normal until the plants need to be divided again,” Upham said.
St. George, KS (8/15/2023)… School has started which means it’s time for the School Night to Join Scouting. This is the opportunity for all youth and parents to find out more about having fun, learning new things, and creating a unique adventure through Cub Scouting, now open to both boys an…
Beecher and Rifle Church Annual Homecoming – Sunday, Aug. 27 at Beecher Bible and Rifle Church, 31624 Chapel St. Wabaunsee. Church service will start at 9:45 A.M. followed by a potluck luncheon at noon. Meat will be provided. After fellowship and lunch, we will have a program in the church…
Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting -- Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the PWRL Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard Street, Onaga Kansas at 5:30 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.