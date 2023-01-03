The Pottawatomie County Commissioners started the New Year with a dose of good news. At this week’s meeting, County Administrator Chad Kinsley shared that Senator Jerry Moran acquired $6 million in federal funding for the rehabilitation of the bridge near Belvue. The costly and necessary project is being done jointly with Wabaunsee County.

Moran received the funding through Congressional Directed Spending. “That was very good news, and put a lot of money in our CIP fund. Thank you, Senator Moran,” said Kinsley. Kinsley reported that $8.4 million had originally been set aside for the project.