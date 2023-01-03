The Pottawatomie County Commissioners started the New Year with a dose of good news. At this week’s meeting, County Administrator Chad Kinsley shared that Senator Jerry Moran acquired $6 million in federal funding for the rehabilitation of the bridge near Belvue. The costly and necessary project is being done jointly with Wabaunsee County.
Moran received the funding through Congressional Directed Spending. “That was very good news, and put a lot of money in our CIP fund. Thank you, Senator Moran,” said Kinsley. Kinsley reported that $8.4 million had originally been set aside for the project.
Video Meetings
Steve Minton once again brought before the county commissioners the idea of video broadcasting the meetings. Minton first brought the idea to the commission at a previous meeting, and felt it was important enough to mention again.
“I know there is some trepidation, but when you listen to it on zoom it’s different than when you can actually see what is going on,” said Minton.
Minton believes a video broadcast would be an asset for county residents, given the importance of ongoing topics such as solar farms and rock quarries. The expansion of the board to five members was also a reason Minton believes a video broadcast would be well received by residents.
Ross Appointed
Commissioner Pat Weixelman recommended Travis Ross be appointed to the Planning Commission. “Travis Ross has been sitting in these meetings. He’s spoken at some of these meetings. It’s not like he’s walking in fresh,” said Weixelman. All three commissioners approved Weixelman’s motion to appoint Ross to the Planning Commission. Ross would begin next week.
Old Shop Improvements
Mark Jack, Noxious Weed Department Director, reported that improvements to the old shop have continued to move forward. New lighting, fresh paint, and spray foam insulation have all been completed.
“It looks pretty nice down there,” said Jack. “If you go in there, with the lighting and the paint, it’s very bright.”
When improvements are complete, the bridge department, dirt crew, and the sign department will move in to the building.
Road Work
Tim Eisenbarth, Public Works Director, reported that his crews applied salt and sand on Dec 19, 21, and 22. Eisenbarth explained that he divided the county into four quadrants and has assigned a foreman to each quadrant. “Giving them an extra set of eyes helps them out and is a safety factor,” said Eisenbarth. “So far, it seems like it has worked very well.”
Concrete patching in the Blue Township was delayed due to weather. County Engineer Nathan Bergman anticipates work beginning this week.
Official Paper
Only one bid was received for the county’s official paper – The Times, Pottawatomie County. The commission will make a decision at next week’s meeting.
Service Awards
Several county employees were recognized for their service at this week’s meeting. Mini-Bus driver Dave Strifler was recognized for 30 years of service. Terri Johnson, who works in the landfill department, was awarded for 25 years of service. Dale Bean, Shane Bliss, and Wyatt Correll, all with the public works department, were recognized for five years of service.
