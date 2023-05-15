The Top 10 Academic Seniors for Rossville High School were: Reagan Wonnell, Kade Perine, Jessica Thompson, Brinley Dyche, Jasmine Stover, Jacob Carver, Jenna Thompson, Manuel VanderPutten, Jalyn Davis, and Ean Haynes
The Top 10 Academic Seniors for Rossville High School were: Reagan Wonnell, Kade Perine, Jessica Thompson, Brinley Dyche, Jasmine Stover, Jacob Carver, Jenna Thompson, Manuel VanderPutten, Jalyn Davis, and Ean Haynes
Rossville High School honored its graduating class of 2023 on Mother’s Day Sunday holding the commencement ceremony inside the RHS gym.
Following the Pledge of Allegiance, RHS Principal Bradley Anderson welcomed the crowd to the event, and introduced the board of education members in attendance. He then introduced the class speaker, turning the podium over to graduating senior, Reagan Wonnell.
“I know whatever we face, our class will be able to succeed,” Wonnell told her classmates. “We’ve learned those lessons right here. We have learned that success comes from hard work, teamwork, and determination.”
Wonnell also took the opportunity to thank all of those who helped along the journey. “Of course, we could not be here without the help and support of our coaches, teachers, and family, so thank you to everyone who has contributed to our success. Thanks for being a part of our team.”
She then issued this challenge: “I challenge my classmates to continue to achieve excellence, set goals for yourself, and take steps towards those goals. Continue to work as hard as we have in our high school careers, and I know you will be successful.”
Following the senior tribute slide show—which featured past and present pictures of this year’s graduating class—Mr. Anderson announced the top ten senior academic awards. This year’s top ten included Reagan Wonnell, Kade Perine, Jessica Thompson, Brinley Dyche, Jasmine Stover, Jacob Carver, Jenna Thompson, Manuel VanderPutten, Jalyn Davis, and Ean Haynes. This year’s Salutatorian was Kade Perine, and Reagan Wonnell was honored as Valedictorian.
Anderson then introduced this year’s featured speaker. Per tradition, a Rossville Alum gives the commencement address. This year’s speaker was 1988 graduate Connie Fischer. Following her time at Rossville, Fischer attended Kansas State University, where she focused on agronomy with an emphasis in business and industry. After graduation, she went on to serve the agriculture industry in many roles, including as the Director of Agriculture Products Development for Kansas Governor Carl Graves’ administration. In 2003, she Joined a consulting company, Advanced Market Concepts, Inc. Since June of 2022, Fischer has served as the Kansas Corn Director of Innovation and Commercialization.
Fischer encouraged the senior class to face their fears and believe in themselves, noting that she herself continues to experience fear and doubt every day, but is resolved to confront it.
“I would like to say (my accomplishments) made me fearless. Quite the opposite,” Fischer admitted. “Literally every job I’ve had—even talking to you today—has required that I coat-check my fears at the door. That I figure out how to work through the self-doubt, and the anxiety.”
Fischer shared her favorite quote by actor John Wayne, “Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.”
“Graduates, you can do hard things,” she concluded. “Just ignore that voice in the back of your head telling you that you can’t. It’s you and only you that gets to choose what your definition of success is. Don’t let society’s definition of degrees, or wealth or popularity be your only guiding factor…Life is about so much more…My favorite co-worker is my husband, and the one meeting I won’t miss each week is my Sunday morning encounter with Jesus at Mass.”
Following the commencement address, the seniors made their final trip across the RHS gym as students, shaking hands and collecting their diplomas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.