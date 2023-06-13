At the June 12th Board of Education Meeting, USD 323 recognized outstanding student performances to end the school year.

The RCHS Forensics team was honored for its second place finish at the 4A State Championships. Finalists at the state tournament included Mallory Wallace, 4th, Humorous Solo; Emma Kasselman, 6th, Impromptu; Austin VanMeter, 3rd, Impromptu; Mallory Wallace/Cameron Nelson, 1st, Improvised Duet Acting; Aislinn Reekie, 3rd, Informative; Paige Levendofsky, 1st, Original Oration; Cameron Nelson, 1st, Prose; Allison Moser, 5th, Serious Solo. The team is led by Coach Keith Miller.