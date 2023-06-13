At the June 12th Board of Education Meeting, USD 323 recognized outstanding student performances to end the school year.
The RCHS Forensics team was honored for its second place finish at the 4A State Championships. Finalists at the state tournament included Mallory Wallace, 4th, Humorous Solo; Emma Kasselman, 6th, Impromptu; Austin VanMeter, 3rd, Impromptu; Mallory Wallace/Cameron Nelson, 1st, Improvised Duet Acting; Aislinn Reekie, 3rd, Informative; Paige Levendofsky, 1st, Original Oration; Cameron Nelson, 1st, Prose; Allison Moser, 5th, Serious Solo. The team is led by Coach Keith Miller.
The softball team was also recognized. Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson commented that the team has a pattern of “getting beat up during the regular season, then go into regionals saying, ‘don’t count us out.’” This season, the Lady Mustangs went into Regionals as the 12th seed but were able to make it through to state. They then lost to eventual state champion Wamego in the first round. In addition to their softball skills, the team was honored for its 3.905 average GPA.
State baseball was honored for its 21-2 season record, as well as league and regional championships.
The track teams took eight athletes to the state track meet and brought home eight medals, including a new school record and silver medal by Yanci Spiller in the triple jump, and a state title earned by sophomore Ayla Klingenberg in the high jump.
High School
In his report, RCHS Principal Eric Koppes announced that his building will see approximately 30 additional students in the fall. He added that counselors are working hard on schedules, but parents and students will not be able to see accurate schedules until well into August. RCHS is also still looking for a certified high school aide and a Math/ELA MTSS teacher.
Middle School
RCMS Principal Rachel Buessing noted that her counselors are also working on schedules. She also celebrated a great turnout for the first annual eighth grade celebration luncheon, which brought in over 330 attendees. They group enjoyed a meal catered by Moe’s.
“It was exhausting but it was great,” Buessing said.
St. George
St. George Elementary School Principal Meagan Umschied told the board that she will have 89 incoming first graders, which is a record high. However, the incoming kindergarten numbers are a record low. She also expressed her appreciation for the Middle School Move-up Day, which was a great event that got the fourth graders excited to move up into the fifth grade to attend the RCMS campus next year.
Westmoreland
Westmoreland Principal Scott Harshbarger took a moment during his report to congratulate Umschied on completing her first year as SGES Principal.
“I’m very proud of her,” Harshbarger said. “She stepped up in a tough role and did a great job in her first year.”
