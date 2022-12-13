The USD 323 school board had the opportunity at Monday’s regular meeting to recognize some great accomplishments happening throughout the district.
To begin the meeting, Teacher of the Year nominees Erin Pittenger and Dani Evans were introduced to the board.
Evans, a middle school special education teacher, represents the secondary school category for Rock Creek, and was introduced by RCMS Principal Rachel Buessing.
“Dani does a great job of collaborating with the general education teachers, and is a fierce advocate for children,” Buessing said. “She is very well deserving of this award.”
Pittenger, who is an art teacher at St. George Elementary, represents the elementary school category. According to her principal, Megan Umscheid, Pittenger works with all the children in the building, and possesses the ability to take her lessons beyond the school and into the greater community.
Additionally, the board celebrated the high school football team, which reached the district finals this past season. Ten players received first team all-league honors, among many other accolades.
Head football coach Shane Sieben was in attendance along with some of the senior leaders from the football team. Senior quarterback Dalton Whitworth was honored for his achievements including breaking nearly all passing records at Rock Creek and setting a state record for completing 44 passes in a game in the state play-offs. Senior receiver Ethan Burgess was also recognized for re-writing the receiving record book at Rock Creek and breaking a state record with 106 catches on the season.
Rock Creek High School
RCHS Principal Eric Koppes reported on “early bird” exit project submissions. According to Koppes, the number of students who took advantage of the early bird option is down from recent years, from nearly half in past years, down to ‘just a handful’ this year.
Koppes also announced RCHS will be working with K-State to host teachers from outside of the country on Feb. 3. The day will run as normal, but a group of international teaching students will have the opportunity to see how the school operates as they visit the building and observe.
Rock Creek Middle School
Buessing offered comment on her report for the middle school, noting that her building is still short on paraeducators, but they are working with the Special Education Director to hire long a term sub teacher who can also help support kids in the classroom.
Buessing also praised the performing arts and band programs at RCMS. She stated that the school held a performing arts night on Dec. 2.
“It was fun to see some of our kids get up there on the stage and perform a piece,” Buessing said. “It brings out the best in them.”
On Dec. 6, the school held its band and choir performance. According to Buessing, more than 800 people attended the event to enjoy 164 performers.
Finally, Buessing announced that middle school boys track coach, Jody Miller, was named a recipient of the KSHSAA Coach of the Year Award.
St. George Elementary
St. George Principal Megan Umscheid shared that STGES music teacher Valerie Fanning put on the winter program with the second graders and the honor choir.
“(Fanning) does a great job coordinating the event,” Umscheid said.
Umscheid went on to give a shout-out to the screener team, which takes charge of giving the building wide universal reading and math screeners. In approximately a day and a half, the team screened all students, providing valuable data to teachers on student achievement.
Westmoreland Elementary
Scott Harshbarger, Westmoreland Elementary Principal, told the board that his building hosted the “Christmas in Westy” event earlier this month.
Harshbarger also issued a public thank you to Westmoreland Maintenance Supervisor Bob Krohn, who recently finished painting a pedestrian lane all around the playground area.
“I really appreciate the city taking good care of the school,” Harshbarger remarked.
Finally, Harshbarger announced that his building’s holiday music program would be held this Thursday night.
“Edie (Jensen, SES Music Teacher) has the kids ready to go,” Harshbarger stated. “She always puts on a great show with her kids.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.