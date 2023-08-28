vine street.jpg
Buy Now

Vine St. is no more. As the first part of the four-year Wamego street replacement project, crews began tearing out Vine last Wednesday.

 Annie Wolfe The Times

It's official. The long awaited road construction project has begun. Last Wednesday, crews began tearing out Vine St. from 4th through 6th.

“Residents that live on this street were told that they should expect to use the alleys for parking for around six months and the city coordinated with the school for all bus routes,” said Stacie Eichem, city manager. “The planning of the phases was intentionally done so that detours and disruptions would be as minimal as possible considering the size of this project.”