It's official. The long awaited road construction project has begun. Last Wednesday, crews began tearing out Vine St. from 4th through 6th.
“Residents that live on this street were told that they should expect to use the alleys for parking for around six months and the city coordinated with the school for all bus routes,” said Stacie Eichem, city manager. “The planning of the phases was intentionally done so that detours and disruptions would be as minimal as possible considering the size of this project.”
If all goes according to that plan, each section of the project should only take about six months to complete. This section is Phase 1A.
This project has been split into 4 phases, according to Eichem. Phase 1 is Vine and Chestnut, 4th to 6th Street; Phase 2, Vine and Chestnut from 6th-8th streets, starting in the fall of 2024; Phase 3, Spruce and Walnut from 4th to 6th starting in the fall of 2025, and lastly, Phase 4 would be Spruce and Walnut Street from 6th to 8th Street projected to start in the fall of 2026.
Next up will be Chestnut St., also from 4th through 6th. That portion of the project is slated to start the beginning of October.
“Although construction can be tricky to predict we are hoping to have the project completed by the spring of 2027, making this an estimated four-year project,” Eichem said.
Once completed all streets will have new sanitary sewer mains, new water mains, new storm sewer systems, and of course new concrete streets and sidewalks.
