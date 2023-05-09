USD 321 has a list of additions and renovations needing done.
However, doing everything on the list on both ends of the school district would have cost $40 million, which is much too expensive, Superintendent Kerry Lacock said at Monday’s USD 312 Board meeting.
The annex project at Rossville High School is coming in around $25 million. The remodeling of the stage and FACS room at St. Marys is an additional $15 million.
“It would have taken us 15 years at $1.5 million a year and that’s about all we can borrow against our capital outlay,” said Lacock, adding $12 million is where the district’s budget is capped.
The superintendent had spoken to some other construction companies, in hopes of saving money and even had them take a look at DNC’s estimate for the Rossville High annex. They didn’t think the numbers were too unreasonable for the project.
Lacock had explained to them that he wanted to demolish the old building in Rossville because of its state of disrepair and because it’s a safety hazard. The old building creates a blind spot for drivers as they go around the fire station and there is no way to see pedestrians.
Lacock said that he wishes to go forward with these projects, on both sides of the district, but it is just not a financially good decision. He has attempted to cut down the cost by removing the tornado shelters from the design. The overall objective of the Rossville construction project is so students don’t need to leave the main school building to get to class. Cnnecting the buildings can be done at a less expensive cost.
At the meeting, Lacock drew a picture of an updated floor plan to show the rest of the school board how the annex would look, which now included a wrestling and a locker room where the tornado shelters used to be in the layout.
That caught the board president off guard because at previous meetings, the main focus of the annex was housing the special education, agriculture, wood shop, and art classrooms.
The superintendent clarified that the architects have simply made designs that they can choose from with estimated costs, none have been put out to bid. When broken down by dollar amount, the superintendent realized the district doesn’t have enough to afford tearing down the old structure and building a whole new thing.
Board President Kim Gillum wishes to prioritize the needs of academics over athletics, pointing out that whenever there is an expensive project in the athletic department, there is often money to do it, so why not make the same investment in academics.
“I have no interest putting any more money into athletic needs or wants in our schools until we take care of the needs of our academics,” said Gillum. “Many other school districts in the state of Kansas have cut out subjects like agriculture, woodshop, and art. USD 321 actually investing in these programs and giving them proper attention stands out.”
Gillum wants to get more clarification about the updated annex designs with the architect, since so much has changed. It came as a great disappointment to the school board that the great building project they were looking forward to may not happen.
Going forward, they will need to review the district’s capital outlay and set up priorities to be financially responsible and meet the present needs. According to Lacock, the district is doing better financially this year. He plans to save up money in the upcoming years until there is enough to move forward with the renovation projects, and find ways to meet all his goals for improving the schools.
Vape Detectors
Gillum is considering installing vape detectors in the high school bathrooms, to curb the rise of students vaping.
She discussed this with Adam Hurla, the principal at St Marys High School. The superintendent is currently looking a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment that may cover the cost.
“I hate that we have to go to the point of doing something like this but at least it will let them know that we are paying attention and know that they’re doing it,” said Gillum. “It’s becoming an issue.”
Safer Windows
The school district is getting bids on safety film for the windows, so the glass won’t shatter and break off the frame and allow entry if shot out. This will buy teachers and students more time to get behind a locked door in the event of an intruder emergency.
Asphalt Bids
There are three bids for asphalt at the four schools.
McNally Asphalt, a company that the school district has worked with before, had the low bid at $51,500 for all four buildings. This will include the pavement inside the fence, the overlay, repairs, and the walkway around the stadium.
District OBT Report
The school had its OBT meeting in March.
Lacock has set the goal to ensure individual student success, by continuing to maintain a high graduation rate of over 95 percent and to continuously move to an effective average of students with post secondary success. This year, the district will work on increasing civic engagement in all schools in hopes for the district to earn the gold star recognition. The school’s Accountability Report for the year was out and available for board members to look at.
Transportation
The USD 321 district currently has six bus drivers, which is enough to start the next school year, and they are still looking for two more. There will be training taking place in the summer for the new drivers.
