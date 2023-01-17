The Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce on Saturday recognized several outstanding members of the community at the Annual Celebration.
The Eighth Annual Spirit of Wamego Award was presented to Jim and Barbara Meinhardt, while an Impact Award went to Bart and Jenny Stewart, for their role with Friends of the Park. “Table Magic” was presented to Wamego Health Center.
And, in a surprise for the emcee Corey Reeves, he was pushed away from the microphone by Brian Wohler who announced Reeves as the 2023 Citizen of the Year.
“I want to pose a question,” Wohler said. “What gives a community voice; does a community even have a voice? If our community has a voice, what does it sound like? How does it reflect us? What would we want that voice to show about this wonderful place?
“Now, for me personally, I would hope that it sounds professional,” he continued. “This town is chock full with some of the sharpest people you will ever meet that own or work for some of the best businesses in the region. This group in this room deserves a voice that represents the excellence represented here.”
He added that voice should be present at that events, should give life to the spirit of a community of net givers and should be there amongst us sharing in the laughter and love of a place where we enjoy each others company.”
Wohler said Reeves, who is the general manager at Manhattan Broadcasting company, as that voice.
“He began as a night time DJ for 101.5 K-ROCK and worked his way to the top of the organization through great effort and creativity and a passion for the area,” Wohler said. “This year he got the chance to be behind the mike once again, creating the highest rated radio show in the market.
“His love and passion for this community is apparent in many ways,” Wohler continued. “The man served eight years on the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, he's a member of the Pryo Crew and a driving force behind getting the live broadcast on B 107, so everyone in the area can hear the names of the sponsors and the soundtrack of the show.”
Wohler listed other ways Reeves supports the community including the board of the Wamego Community Foundation, Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp, Boys and Girls Club, the Columbian Theatre Foundation, and the Wamego First United Methodist Church.
Reeves, in accepting the award, told the audience “It's easy to be excited about Wamego. It's a net buy in community and people here do stuff for the right reasons.
“I'm lucky I was invited to be a part of this community, so thank you all for being awesome,” he continued. “And thanks to my lovely wife Kim, because she's the one doing all the stuff in the house with the boys and kids. You don't get to volunteer a lot of time unless someone else is willing to do a lot of the other stuff back home. So thank you Kim.”
Reeves neatly segued to presenting the Spirit of Wamego award to the Meinhardts.
“We are now at the spirit of what we do,” he said, explaining the award was established eight years ago to recognize people who have demonstrated a strong history of service to the Wamego community through their leadership, volunteer service and philanthropy. Past recipients were Charlie White for the inaugural award, Rosemary Crilly, Dr. Bill Ditto, Norman Hupe, Merl Page, David Vanderbilt and last year, Mark Portell.
“After serving two years in the Army, Jim came home and opened up Meinhardt Farm Equipment, starting as an Allis-Chalmers dealer,” Reeves said. “In 1999, Meinhardt Farm Equipment merged with several other farm equipment dealerships around Kansas to form what we now know as KanEquip. KanEquip has 14 locations across Kansas and is now the largest New Holland and Case dealer in North American and employs over 300 people. Barbara grew up 15 miles north of Wamego, where her brother Gary Burgess still farms. Jim and Barbara will celebrate 53 years of marriage this year. They have five children, 16 grandkids, one great-grandson – an incredible legacy in Wamego.”
He added that Barb opened the Friendship House, an operation that is still going strong.
“Jim and Barbara Meinhardt have had a hand in so many places in Wamego, the list is long,” Reeves said. “Highlights include the Chamber of Commerce, Wamego City commission, Wamego Volunteer Fire Department. They were essential in helping restore the Columbian Theatre. They are a piece of Farmers' Night. They helped this church here, St. Bernard. They are part of the epic involvement of lining up the largest Fourth of July Parade, I think probably in the country, but for sure, Kansas. The list of projects that they supported with their time, talent and resources has been amazing.
“Tonight,” Reeves concluded, “The Wamego Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize Jim and Barbara for the talent, their stewardship, their devotion to this community. To thank them for their lifetime of contributions to improving the quality of life for our Wamego community. We thank you for everything you have done.”
“Thank you for this award,” said Jim Meinhardt. “It's been a great community for us to raise a family in. It's good as any other place in the country. We've been around the country and overseas and it's always good to come home. I'd like to thank my family for their support. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be there. We do have 14 stores with over 300 employees and it takes every one of them to make our company what it is today. As we continue to grow, we turn it over to our sons and daughters and hopefully they'll take care of it so it can grow some more. Our sincere thanks. It's been great to have been involved in so many things.”
Barbara added, “I'm just taken aback and so humbled and honored and so proud to be a Wamegan. So proud to have raised our family here. Just wonderful memories of Wamego, thank you all so much.”
Impact Award
The Impact Award is given annually to individuals or an initiative that has has made Wamego a better place to live or work. Or, as Reeves said, in this case, a better place to play.
“If you have been to the Wamego City Park lately, you can see the impact of the leadership of Jenny and Bart Stewart in organizing the Wamego Friends of the Park.
“Jenny and Bart have administered Wamego Friends of the Park for Years,” he continued. “They've donated to the indoor pool funds as well as many other park additions and initiatives.”
For this award, the big initiative is the pickleball/basketball project.
“There are about 50 pickleballers who would show up at the park,” Reeves said. “They bring their own nets and play on the busted up tennis courts. And they decided they needed someplace better to play, so wanted to redo the courts. Conveniently, at the same time, there was a group that wanted to improve the basketball courts. So the city said, y'all need to work together and see if you can put something together to make this project happen.”
Jenny took the lead and the Stewarts organized the fundraising to support the project and rebuild both the basketball and pickleball courts. Reeves said they raised more than $100,000 to do so. “And it's an amazing addition for everyone to enjoy, so thanks for making this a better place to play.”
“This was a group effort,” Jenny said in accepting the award. “There have been some really wonderful people from the community who worked very hard to organize, to raise the money and make this happen. We definitely didn't do this by ourselves. We do love pickleball, and we hope to see all of you out there.
“Thank you,” she continued. “There are so many faces out here that I worked with on this project. That's what makes it happen. Donors and volunteers. So thank you.”
Table Magic
The Table Magic Award is a traveling trophy awarded to the favorite decorated table at the event. This year, it was awarded to the Wamego Health Center.
Also, as part of the event, Jessa Peterson, executive director, and Casie Hartwich, the 2022-2023 President, addressed the group.
Peterson thanked everyone for the help during her first year as director.
“I tell people that when you're new to something, whether it's a new job, a new hobby, or a new skill set, it's like learning to play the piano,” she said. “When you sit down to play for the first time, you don't play like Mozart of Beethoven or Elton John. Most of the time you just sit and stare at the keys, slightly overwhelmed with how to proceed. Then with practice, commitment and consistency – and learning from mistakes – your new skill develops and grows.
“I had to remind myself of this analogy multiple times over my first year as executive director,” she continued. “Thank you for offering your grace during this time. Luckily for me, success is not a solo venture. I had a team of people helping me to make 2022 a great year for our Chamber.”
Hartwich, who served as president last year, will also serve in 2023.
“I'm here tonight to thank you for your commitment to this organization,” Hartwich said. “It goes so far in this community. And we appreciate the civic generosity you each provide. I like to refer to the Chamber as the thread of our community, connecting the private sector roles, the people hosting events and really just doing whatever it takes to make Wamego great. So thank you.”
Hartwich went on ask people to say “Yes” to the community.
“(It's) one thing I want to ask you all as we tackle the new year,” she continued. “Maybe your original resolution is already a bust. Or maybe you were never inspired enough to make one and you're looking for some. Whatever the case may be, our community needs and thrives on people committing and agreeing to contribute their time and training. Wamego is one of the greatest places. It didn't happen yesterday, but with years and years of dedication. That 'yes' to the community. And as a result, we have a fantastic place to live. And I think we'd all like to see that happen in the future. That means doing the work now.”
Hartwich added that the Chamber is working on a vision plan. '
“We need a vision of what we will look like in 20 years and we don't have one,” she said. “It will impact and improve our city, our schools, our private sectors and it will be essential to have a diverse representation of our community. So regardless of your experiences, or your jobs, please consider signing up for this project. We need you.
“Thank you for a great 2022,” she concluded. “I look forward to serving again in 2023.”
