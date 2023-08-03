08032023-Reduced Lunch.png
Buy Now

The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) announces the participation of all Kansas school districts and many private schools in the National School Lunch and/or School Breakfast Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household income guidelines for determining eligibility for Child Nutrition Program benefits. (See Image) 

Application forms and an informational letter to households are available from the school district or private school. Additional copies are available at the principal’s business office in each school. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year. An application for reduced-price or free Child Nutrition Program benefits can’t be approved unless it contains complete eligibility information as indicated on the application and instructions.