Manhattan, Kan. – RCPD has taken reports of eight suspected fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Riley County since the beginning of 2023.
The majority of these overdoses are occurring in young adults aged 18-24.
We continue to see counterfeit Oxycodone pills, commonly referred to as “dirty 30s", in the majority of these overdoses and in other drug-related crimes in the county.
Fentanyl is also commonly hidden in counterfeit pills appearing as Xanax, Percocet, or Adderall, and has been found in cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, and heroin.
"Our community is not immune to this national crisis," said Director Brian Peete. "Please remember the only safe medications are ones prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacist. Criminal drug networks mass-produce fake pills and falsely market them as legit prescription pills."
While previous arrests have been made, our goal remains to identify, apprehend, and prosecute any distributor and/or distribution network that is bringing these drugs into our community.
"We want to emphasize an individual who overdoses is not a suspect in our investigations," said Investigations Captain Erin Freidline. "Those responsible for trafficking this deadly drug will be held accountable for their actions and punished to the fullest extent."
The statute we use to investigate overdoses is KSA 21-5430 - Distribution of a controlled substance causing great bodily harm which is a level 5 person felony. Distribution of a controlled substance causing death is a level 1 person felony.
If you have any information about the distribution of fentanyl you can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777 or contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 and ask to speak with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.