Anne Kenworthy, the seventh grade English Language Arts teacher at Rock Creek Middle School, is a recipient of the Kansas Horizon Award.
The state of Kansas recognizes 32 novice teachers who demonstrate exemplary teaching in the classroom.
Kenworthy, who is in her second year of teaching at RCMS, expressed her gratitude “I’m very thankful for all the people who have helped me get here.”
Kenworthy has the unique opportunity of working with her former high school English teacher from Wamego High School, who is now her colleague at RCMS.
“As her mentor, I couldn’t be happier for Anne! She is a true representative of the teaching profession and a great member of the RCMS staff,” Mary Lonker said.
Kenworthy’s love for teaching is on display every day for her students.
“Ms. Kenworthy is so kind and I love her sense of humor. She explains our content really well and makes it easy to understand,” said s seventh grader, Ava Dover.
When she is not teaching English, Kenworthy also teaches Performing Arts and has a passion for the stage.
“Ms. Kenworthy taught us the different forms of performance. She allowed us to explore all of them and choose which performance style we were most comfortable with.” Eighth grade Performing Arts student, Jalen Campbell, said.
In addition to teaching Performing Arts, she also directed Rock Creek High School’s musical, Into the Woods. “Ms. Kenworthy was patient and helped the cast be the best they could be. She always made sure rehearsals were productive. Ms. Kenworthy was very straightforward with what she wanted from the cast and gave examples for us to follow” RCHS senior performer, Gracie Schadegg, said.
Although, Kenworthy attributes her success as an educator to the help of others, the Kansas Exemplary Education Network will individually recognize her during a luncheon in February.
Editor's Note: The yearbook staff credited with this article includes Madelyn Liebsch, Corrine Harmon, Halle Reitz, and Lydia Parker.
