The Rock Creek School Board on Monday celebrated its state champion Scholars Bowl team state, which recently received a letter from United States Senator Roger Marshall congratulating it on its accomplishment.
Team members Becca Jilka, Corbin Montenegro, and Gracie Shadegg were in attendance to represent the team, and Activities Director Darwyn Thomlinson read Marshall’s letter aloud to the board.
The board also recognized the Teacher of the Year District One winner Erin Pittenger, bringing her into the top eight state-wide.
“It is a big deal to be chosen as one of the final eight,” District Superintendent Joan Simoneau said. “We are really proud of Erin and we will do what we can to make sure she is supported in this endeavor.”
KASB VP Visit
KASB Region Four Vice President Curt Herman visited the meeting. Herman has been a member on the USD 383 Board of Education and currently serves the Kansas Association of School Boards as well. According to Herman, the KASB has started an initiative to get out to all the school boards and support them if they have special challenges.
Open Position
Brandy Miller was the lone applicant for the open District Two board position. Miler stated she has lived in the district since 2006, and currently has children at Rock Creek Middle School. Miller along with her husband Dr. Chris Miller own Tritica Biosciences LLC.
Miller stated her leadership style includes involving a lot of different voices in finding solutions to problems. The board accepted her for the position.
Public Comment
District parent Jesse Brinson spoke during the public comment segment to advocate for increased partnerships between Rock Creek schools and trade/technical and vocational schools, as a means to help all USD 323 students become successful.
Brinson noted that he is “actively advocating” to have social emotional learning taken out of his children's schedule and replaced with hands-on learning.
“If my kids have social or emotional needs, send them to me,” Brinson said. He is promoting a transparent effort by the district to partner with trade schools to further hands-on training opportunities within the schools.
High School
Rock Creek High School Principal Eric Koppes thanked the board for “letting us do the hiring we needed to do,” but added that filling open positions is becoming a struggle. Koppes stated that he has had several experienced teachers who would love to work at Rock Creek turn down the opportunity because they would be taking a $10,000 per year pay cut from their current district. He noted that the base salary is competitive, but as teachers work down the pay schedule, Rock Creek is outpaced by other districts regarding pay.
The Board discussed the issue and plans to re-visit possible solutions in the future.
Middle School
Middle School Principal Rachel Buessing added that she currently has three positins to fill. She also noted that the middle school has added a second counselor--Tanya Bell.
Activities Director
Thomlinson announced that eight Rock Creek Students are national qualifiers in FBLA. The National Competition will be held in Georgia. He also noted that the high school drama team earned several Jester Awards for the school play.
