The Wamego High School Homecoming candidates after the selection of the King and Queen. They are: Pyper Paddock, Emery Wolfe, Ashten Pierson, Tayke Weber, Queen Avrie Wilson, King Brady Stegman, Reese Springer, Hagan Johnson, Lexi Holloway, and Noah Ficke.
The Wamego Red Raiders celebrated Winter Homecoming Friday night, crowning Queen Avrie Wilson and King Brady Stegman between the girls and boys basketball games.
A Homecoming pep rally earlier in the day capped off Spirit Week, and the king and queen will preside over the semi-formal dance Saturday.
In basketball action, the Lady Raiders dominated the Abilene Cowgirls, posting an easy 74-25 win, with the final quarter played under a running clock. The boys fought much harder, with the game going into four overtime periods before falling to Abilene 65-57.
A full Homecoming layout will be in the Feb. 16 print edition of The Times, and photo galleries are being uploaded to the website.
