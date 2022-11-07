On April 28, 25 area veterans were wrapped in handmade quilts designed specifically to thank them for their sacrifice and service.
The presentations were made at the 9th Annual Kansas Honor Flight – Wamego High School Homecoming celebration.
It was the first time the Wamego Quilts of Valor chapter had undertaken such a large project.
Six months later, on Oct. 20, the organization did it again, presenting 25 more quilts to the 10th Flight.
Quilts of Valor began in 2003, according to Pam Flach, founding chapter member.
“A lady had a terrible dream,” Flach explained, “her son was deployed to Iraq and the dream was just so vivid that it really disturbed her. So she decided she was going to do something about it.”
Flach explained since the mother, Catherine Roberts, was a quilter, she decided to make quilts, “because quilts are for comfort and for healing.”
Roberts' son was in the Army, so she started there.
“The first one was at Walter Reed Medical Center,” Flach said. “But in order for her to do this, she had to get a chaplain on board. She did, and it just took off. It started with a dozen members and now it has thousands and it's nationwide. As of this date, about 330,000 quilts have been given out.”
Any veteran or service member from the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps or Coast Guard is eligible for a quilt.
Flach had been a long-time volunteer with Quilts of Valor before starting the Wamego chapter.
She is a “long arm” specialist, and had been finishing Quilts of Valor for approximately 10 years.
“I got quilts from all over the country,” she said. “I got them from Maine to California. People would ship me the quilt tops, I would quilt them and send them back.”
“I got involved because I'm real big on giving back,” Flach continued. “I believe that God calls us to give back. I was raised that you give 10 percent as your tithe and 10 percent of your time as well.”
Flach chose Quilts of Valor because she wanted to give back to the military.
“I'm an Air Force brat,” she said. “Growing up, everything was military. I never saw men in regular clothes until I was about eight years old. So with my background, I thought I would do Quilts of Valor.”
Since 2007, she had done about 50 quilts a year.
When her mother, Jeanne Brown, also a quilter, moved back to Kansas in 2017, Flach thought this would be just the thing to help her meet new people.
“My mom is a social butterfly and she likes to be around people, but she didn't know anybody,” Flach said. “I thought that if people came over and we had a group, she could at least get to know some people other than just church. So I started it for my mom to give back.”
Additionally, Flach said, “I just decided I should be doing it for our local veterans and military.”
Typically, the organization had several small presentations a year, where they gave out quilts. But then, they realized they had quilts needing veterans.
Enter Kara Gonzales, who joined in the fall of 2020.
“At one of our meetings, Pam said we needed some veterans,” Gonzales said. “We have 10 quilts here, we need veterans.”
Gonzales got the idea because her father had gone on the second Honor Flight.
“He had an absolutely wonderful time,” she said. “So I reached out to Kathleen Scherer and Shawn (Hornung, Flight sponsor) and said, 'Hey, would you guys be interested in Quilts of Valor?' It was kind of interesting, because we both had some hesitancy, our part was … my gosh … 25 quilts! But Pam and Shawn are very positive people so they said, 'sure'.”
It was a scramble, but the 25 quilts were made and presented six months ago.
Then the group discovered a another Flight was laid on for this October.
And the scramble began again.
“We had a couple of people who were like, 'I don't think we can do it, I don't think we can do it',” Flach said. “But you're right, I'm positive. No, we can do it.”
And they did, presenting the second set of quilts a few weeks ago. A third set is planned for the spring Flight, and Flach then hopes it's back to once a year.
Making one of these quilts isn't easy; it's time consuming and the materials are expensive. There are very specific requirements for each quilt. According to the organization's website some of those requirements are:
• The recommended size is 60” x 80”, with a minimum of 55” x 65” and a max of 72” x 90”.
• They must consist of a top, batting and backing and machine or hand quilted. A tied quilt is not acceptable.
• The material must be 100 percent cotton with high quality batting.
• Quilts are individually labeled with the recipient, names of the piecer, quilter and binder. The city and state can be included, as well as the date and location of the award.
The patterns are as varied and as difficult as each quilter desires, Flach said.
“Everyone works at their own skill level,” she said. “Fabric manufacturers have websites with hundreds of free patterns. You can pick any pattern so long as it's red, white and blue or has a patriotic theme. We also have some panels, which are the printed pieces in the center. My mom likes to do panels.”
In addition to the Honor Flight, the group has presented quilts at Maple Hill, Eskridge, Manhattan and other places around the area.
The Fort Riley Spouses Organization helps sponsor them by donating $2,000 a year for fabric.
Both Flach and Gonzales say they are looking for more quilters. The chapter meets quarterly on Sunday afternoons at the Wamego Senior and Community Center on Ash. The next meeting is set for Jan. 8, 2023. Information can be found at wamegokawvalleyquiltguild.com/qov/
