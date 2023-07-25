Chris Hupe, who leads the pyrotechnic crew, gave an overview of this year’s Independence Day fireworks show and thanked the city commissioners at the July 18 meeting for their support.
“Particularly, thank you to the city’s numerous departments,” Hupe said. “I wanted to publicly say thank you to all of them for their extraordinary work each and every year. This does not happen without a lot of teamwork.”
This year was different because a thunderstorm made the fireworks show begin earlier than scheduled, something that had never occurred before in the 24 years that Hupe has run the show. He was impressed by how effectively the police, fire, and emergency management departments handled it. Hupe also expressed how proud he was of the volunteer efforts that brought the sports complex back to a pristine state after the festivities. In turn, the commissioners thanked Chris Hupe for his leadership in making the 4th of July in Wamego so iconic.
Budget Hearing Set
The city treasurer, Leslie Dugan and the city manager, Stacie Eichem, are currently working on preparing the city budget, through the different stages of the process.
Since new legislation mandating reporting of the Revenue Neutral Rate, how much money an entity receives from taxes, Wamego has consistently kept the mill rate steady, at 43.923 because the city is allowed to capitalize on the valuation increases.
“The plan for this year would be to go over that revenue neutral rate of 39.039,” Eichem said. “If we did that, we would receive the exact money we received last year,” said Eichem. The city manager recommends exceeding the revenue neutral rate and to set the budget hearing for 6 p.m., Sept. 5.
Ball Field Proposal
About a year ago, the commissioners discussed making improvements to the Recreation Complex. These improvements include resurfacing the ball fields, level lasering, as well as several minor repairs. When the quote came back, the estimated cost came to nearly $400,000 and the commission tabled it because the recreation staff was undergoing changes at that time.
Now that the city has a new recreation director and coordinator to oversee maintenance, it has recently gone back to look at proposals for the ball fields.
The city received two proposals. The first is from Ebert Construction at $412,326 and the other proposal is from Mid-America Sports Construction at $365,133.
“This project is still way bigger than what the city is wanting to in budgetary aspects,” said Eichem. She noted the fields are rented out, but not often enough to cover the cost. They are mostly used by the high school teams. The city manager recommended rejecting both bids.
From here, the city can go back to the table and survey the needs of the school compared to those of the recreation department and arrange a partnership with the school for this project.
Both bids were rejected.
League Voting Delegates
Commissioners Cliff Baughman and Richard Weixelman were named voting delegates to the upcoming League of Municipalities Conference.
Eichem also offered to be an alternate delegate, as she will be attending the conference as well.
Department Updates
The Wamego Police Department has several openings.
The Aquatic Center outdoor pool will be open through Aug. 11 and then it will be open on the weekends through Labor Day.
All ages welcome to the Stargazing event at Mt. Mitchell, located approximately three miles south of Wamego on Highway 99. NASA Space Ambassador Hallie Hatfield will be present with telescopes for the event.
