The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is gearing up for the annual Summer Reading Program. As families begin their annual journey toward the time when there is “nothing to do”, this is a reminder for parents to remember that the Summer Reading Program at the library may be the answer.

Children may begin checking out and reading books for the 2023 reading challenge on June 1. Participants will have until the program’s completion on July 29 to reach their reading goals.