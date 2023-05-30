The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library is gearing up for the annual Summer Reading Program. As families begin their annual journey toward the time when there is “nothing to do”, this is a reminder for parents to remember that the Summer Reading Program at the library may be the answer.
Children may begin checking out and reading books for the 2023 reading challenge on June 1. Participants will have until the program’s completion on July 29 to reach their reading goals.
The 2023 “All Together Now” summer reading theme focuses on cooperation, teamwork, friendship, and community service to create new and better worlds during the annual summer reading experience at the library.
Children may participate at any PWRL location, including libraries in Alma, Olsburg, Onaga, St. Marys, and Westmoreland. Pre-readers are invited to join the program with a parent or helper who will read to them as members of the Read-to-Me Club. Adults are also welcomed to participate. The goal is to keep Everyone Reading over the summer.
Page Turner Adventures
PWRL has also partnered with Page Turner Adventures to provide library patrons and the community with an exciting and interactive online learning experience, free of charge.
Page Turner Adventures is the Emmy-Award Winning team of Jill Nadler and Kenny Mikey known for bringing stories to life with their comedic approach at libraries, schools and theaters worldwide.
Starting June 1, the PWRL will offer access to their adventures as part of this year’s Summer Reading Program. The program content can be accessed from home through PWRL’s website, http://www.pottwab.org.
Patrons are also invited to visit the website for in-person summer reading program dates and times if they prefer to join in the fun at their local library location.
Each Page Turner adventure is geared towards children ages four-nine and includes a mix of live-action and animated comedy shows, crafts, e-books, audiobooks, and downloadable activity books to bring stories to life as children explore original tales of cooperation, kindness, empathy, and friendship.
Summer Reading Challenge
Participants in the Library Summer Reading Challenge will be asked to check out library books at their reading level and log them to receive credit in the program. Completion of craft activities, and attendance at special library programs in person or online will also count toward Summer Reading Program credits. All participants can earn prizes for their efforts. To register for the program go online to https://pottwab.beanstack.org. Click “Sign in” and sign up for a free account. Register an individual and then add any family members to the account. Registration is also available using a paper log sheet at each PWRL Library Location.
Studies show children who continue to read during summer vacation perform better in the fall when school resumes.
Summer Food Program
The PWRL will also host a Summer Food Program that will be conducted as part of the annual Summer Reading Program. PWRL, with the help of the Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas and in partnership with the Kansas Department of Education, will be providing free shelf-stable lunches to children during the summer through the USDA Federal food and nutrition program. Parents or caregivers will again be allowed to receive up to five days of shelf stable lunches with milk for every child 18 and younger in a single weekly pickup.
Meals will be served as part of the activities surrounding PWRL’s annual Summer Reading Program.
The St. Marys location will not be eligible to distribute meals to children this year. Instead meals will be distributed through USD 321.
Local Schedule
Alma
• June 6 -July 25, 11 a.m. — noon – Meal pick up Tuesdays. inside the PWRL Alma Branch Library, 115 W. 3rd.
• June 2, 9:a.m. — noon – Summer Reading Registration day at Alma in the parking lot. From 1-5 p.m., inside the library.
• June 6, 9:30 a.m. – Kick Off Party.
• Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. — Special Summer Reading Events. In keeping with 2023 “All Together Now” theme, patrons are asked to donate items each week for the Community Care Ministry.
• Wednesdays, 2 p.m. — Self-directed crafts and games for those eight and older.
• June 16, 30, July 14, 10 a.m. – Movie time.
• June 13, 10 a.m. – Milford Nature Center will present a program celebrating frogs and their songs.
• Mondays June and July – Buzz on Third. Partnering with Wabaunsee County Historical Society and Museum and with the K-State Research and Extension Office. Sign up for these events at the Library.
• July 28 – Wrap Up Party.
Olsburg
• June 8-July 27, noon -12:30 p.m. – Meal pickup Thursdays, Mini-Library, 318 N. 2nd.
• Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. — Summer Reading Events.
• June 9, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. – Summer Reading Registration Party.
• July 25, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. – Wrap Up Party.
Onaga
• June 9 — Aug. 11, 11 a.m.-noon – Meal pickup up 11 a.m. — noon, Fridays, Onaga Branch Library, 313 Leonard.
• Fridays, 10: 30 a.m. – Summer Reading Events. Story Time and Movie Morning Programs will be alternated at this time throughout the months of June and July.
• June 6, 1:30 p.m. – Local author Rosie Bosse will present a program to share details about her adult western book series.
• June 20, 2:30 p.m. – Kansas Legal Services will be offering a program on Estate Planning.
• June 28, 1:30 p.m. – Emergency Services Demonstration Day.
• July 26, 1:30 p.m. – Milford Nature Center will present a program celebrating frogs and their songs at the Onaga Historical Society and Museum.
• June 7, 21 and July 5, 19, 1:30 p.m. Onaga Historical Society at the Museum for joint activities and snacks at the Museum.
• June 1, July 12, 1:30 p.m. — Library will partner with Redbud Assisted Living. Participants in the program will meet at Redbud and work on puzzles with residents.
St. Marys
• July 5-Aug 9 – Meal pickup through USD 321: Delia Community Center, 10:30– 11 a.m.; Emmett Grade School, 10:30 – 11 a.m.; Rossville St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, noon–1:30 p.m.; St. Marys Jr. High Wing, noon–1:30 p.m.
• Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. – Special Summer Reading Events the Library, 306 N. 5th Street.
• Wednesdays, 2 p.m. – Additional Programming.
• Thursdays, 2 p.m. — Teen Programs.
• Fridays, 2 p.m. – Wii Gaming systems will be available for play.
• June 9, 10 a.m. – Local historical fiction Author Andrew Roth will talk about his books.
• July 19, 2 p.m. – Milford Nature Center will present a program celebrating frogs and their songs.
• July 27, 2 p.m. – End of Summer Reading Wrap Party.
Westmoreland
• June 5-Aug. 7, 11:30 a.m. — noon – Meal Pickups, Mondays, Mini Library, 315 Main St.
• Mondays, 11 a.m. – Summer Reading Events.
• June 5, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. – Summer Reading Registration Party.
• June 12, 1 p.m. – Milford Nature Center will present a program celebrating frogs and their songs.
• July 24, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. – End of Summer Reading Wrap Party.
