The St. Marys City Commission received two letters from Judith Cremer, director of the Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library, stating a community advisory committee has been formed to help the library staff better understand the concerns of the community. A list of members was included as the city requested.
The letters were reviewed at the July 5 regular meeting.
According to Mayor Matthew Childs, Patrick Murtha and Gregory Moats have shown interest in representing St. Marys as members. Commissioner Gerard Kleinsmith also recommended nominating Dr. Louis Shwartz to the advisory board.
Commissioner Richard Binsfield thanked the PWRL for taking the time to listen to the commissioners as well as the concerns of St. Marys citizens. There was a consensus to send the city’s reply to Cremer’s letter.
Golf Course
Kleinsmith and City Manager Maurice Cordell received a sample contract from Great Life Fitness. Because it is a sample, the commission will need to look it over, see what is relevant, and make necessary adjustments.
From here on, the city can figure out what must be done to fix up the fairways, greens, sprinkler system, and clubhouse and also start negotiations with Rick Ferrant, who runs the company.
Great Life will bring in a greens keeper from its company but Ferrant is open to hiring local residents as employees.
“If we are going to invest this money upfront, it should be specific to the golf course,” said Kleinsmith. The commissioners will all give individual input to the city manager about what they want to see in the golf course contract. They will discuss it further and finalize it at the next meeting.
Floodplain Mitigation
Last November, the city received a quote on the design for the dam’s structure.
For unrelated reasons, Cordell recently spoke with someone from FEMA, who suggested that the city go on a technical assistance program that would help to get cost benefits for the project. FEMA would like to meet with the city commission to discuss cost sharing opportunities for the project.
FEMA will be working with Joe File, an engineer from Benesch, to get more of it designed. A cost estimate will be ready when it is designed.
From there they will look over the cost benefits and discuss future regulations on how it will affect flood resiliency over time. So much has already been spent on the initial designs and studies to curb flooding so the commissioners would rather not spend more city money on this than necessary.
File would like to have a status meeting in August and then a final meeting in October. There was a consensus to participate in the technical assistance program.
Draft 2024 Budget
The city recently completed a work session with the auditor to draft a budget for the upcoming year. No decisions or actions have been made at this time. Childs especially wants to keep an eye on the property tax amount. There was also an increase in the local sales tax, which finished at $464,960 last year.
