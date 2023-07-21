Wasps.jpg

MANHATTAN, Kan. — A common problem many homeowners face is wasps taking up residence in their walls. Kansas State University entomologist Raymond Cloyd says, however, that not all wasps are harmful. 

“Wasps are beneficial, and they are part of the ecosystem,” Cloyd said. “They are predators to pest caterpillars and are docile overall. They will usually only sting if agitated.” 