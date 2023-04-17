This week’s Pottawatomie County Commission meeting quickly dissolved in a fog of confusion and frustration concerning a simple amendment to a Planned Unit Development in Willow Glen. The property is located near the southwest corner of Harvest Rd. and Lake Elbo Rd.
The current permit allows for 48 units of multi-family housing on a defined lot, single-family units, and duplexes for a total of 313 total residential units. The proposed amendment would allow for triplexes and four-plexes with no more than two stories per structure. The amendment was proposed to provide a greater number of affordable housing options in the county.
“This is not a development that is out of the ordinary for Blue Township, both in size and uses, location, and infrastructure. It’s very much within the realm of subdivisions we already have,” explained County Planner Stephen Metzger Monday to the commissioners. “The comp plan calls for this exact type of development. A diversity of housing, no more than four-plexes.”
The planning commission had approved the amendment with a vote of 5-3, and recommended the county commissioners also approve the amendment based on its conformance to the Comprehensive Plan.
Commissioner Dee McKee was concerned with the increase in traffic and asked Metzger if Harvest Rd. could be paved. However, Metzger explained that the current agreement with the developers already accounts for paving.
“When they get to a hundred lots, they’ve got to pay for their next entrance,” he said. “It is very, very likely they will get to a hundred lots in the very next phase. Whether they do duplexes or single-family, it’s not going to change when they get to those one hundred lots.”
Confusion came from the Metzger’s use of the word “lot” to refer to family units. The agreement to pave the next entrance is when 100 family units are platted, therefore it is irrelevant whether that family unit is a single-family home, one half of a duplex, or one fourth of a four-plex.
“I am concerned we are planning and trying to get Excel and Harvest Road together. I want their commitment to the amount that they would have paid if they delayed. If they don’t do it for two years and they don’t want to pay for two years, they still have an obligation to the cost of that road that we had in mind from the very beginning,” persisted McKee.
Metzger explained to McKee that the approval or the disapproval of the amendment before them did not affect the agreement concerning the road, however McKee seemed to disregard his explanation and continued to drive her point.
“There isn’t enough existing external infrastructure and I want that to be reflected in my comments. You have to drive everyone out the east side of that development,” responded McKee.
“Dee, what’s in writing is in writing and that holds,” said developer Doug Phelps, referring to their agreement to pave a second entrance after 100 units have been planned. “That’s not an issue we are here to discuss. What we are here to discuss is rezoning. It has nothing to do with entrances. And I’m sure (county counselor) John Watt would back me up on that.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman wanted more information on how the phases would go together. “I think there just needs to be a little bit of information here,” he said. “Are we going to go to 97 lots and shag ass down the street?”
“We can’t, Pat. A hundred is the entire place, wherever they are in that development,” replied Phelps, obviously exasperated. “When we hit a hundred units, that is the bell. A duplex counts two towards a hundred, a four-plex counts four towards a hundred.”
The conversation became more contentious when McKee insisted on continuing to discuss the developer’s contribution to the road paving. “We are not having this discussion now. I’m sorry,” said Phelps shortly.
“Well, I want you to hear what I’m saying,” replied McKee.
“I’m hearing you. I heard very well. I’m sorry, it’s Monday morning. I haven’t had very much coffee. I mean, I don’t know how much more you can say. I think all of us have heard it. I’m sorry. It’s a hundred lots. I think Stephen has the right idea. When we get there, bring us in and we will talk about it. But that’s down the road,” said an annoyed Phelps.
“How much further down the road?” asked Weixelman, insistently.
“I don’t know, Pat,” Phelps replied emphatically. “With this economy … frankly, it’s the pits.”
“What we are trying to do is make houses affordable. That’s the whole concept of this,” said developer John Childs, with frustration in his voice. “We are trying to make the lot size smaller so we can make the houses more affordable, and we can sell them off faster. Four-plexes are conceptual. We may not even do four-plexes. That phase is six, seven years down the road. You guys think this is all going to happen like within a year. It’s going to happen gradually. I’ll probably be dead by the time we get to the last phase of this thing.”
After more comments and questions, the meeting disintegrated into a huddled private discussion involving the developers and commissioners over a preliminary plat map at Weixelman’s desk. Much of the conversation was inaudible to the public. During this more private discussion, Commissioner Greg Riat became offended by a comment Childs made.
Weixelman ultimately made a motion to approve the amendment with the stipulation that only the multifamily units shown on the preliminary plat be allowed. McKee seconded the motion. Riat voted in opposition stating, “I didn’t care for the accusation of discrimination by Childs. Seems like a very hostile meeting to me.”
After a short break, Weixelman attempted to break the tension by walking around the room in the manner one would during a boxing match, holding up a piece of paper that said “Round 3”.
“Thanks, Pat. We needed that,” said McKee with a laugh.
