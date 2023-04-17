This week’s Pottawatomie County Commission meeting quickly dissolved in a fog of confusion and frustration concerning a simple amendment to a Planned Unit Development in Willow Glen. The property is located near the southwest corner of Harvest Rd. and Lake Elbo Rd.

The current permit allows for 48 units of multi-family housing on a defined lot, single-family units, and duplexes for a total of 313 total residential units. The proposed amendment would allow for triplexes and four-plexes with no more than two stories per structure. The amendment was proposed to provide a greater number of affordable housing options in the county.