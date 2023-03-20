Houses continue to sell far above the appraised value, and the county appraiser’s office has been working diligently to close that gap.
Robin Knoblauch, County Appraiser, briefed the county commissioners Monday on how she has been fighting to remain compliant with state requirements.
“We had another pretty significant increase,” explained Knoblauch regarding appraisal values. “I had a property in Westmoreland that I raised $27,000 from what it was January 1, 2022. And in the third week of January, they sold that property for an additional $23,000 (beyond the $27,000).”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman expressed his concern over the rapid rise in property values. “How do you combat it? What can you do? Because the numbers are driven by the sales,” said Weixelman.
“It’s not a winnable situation for my job. We have to get up into those compliance numbers,” explained Knoblauch.
With much work, Knoblauch has been able to raise the county’s sales ratio score from the Property Valuation Division. The mid-year ratio last fall was 85.5 percent for residential, which would have resulted in the county being out of compliance. When all the work was completed by the appraiser’s office, they ended with a residential sales ratio of 93.4 percent which is within the compliance guidelines.
Weixelman asked if it was possible for the housing market to bottom out, as it had in 2008. “What if the wheel falls off in the next year or two?” He asked.
“Pottawatomie County holds our own, time and time again. We live in a great part of the state. We are close to so many things. I think we will level out. But do I think they will ever drop back down? I do not,” said Knoblauch. She noted that properties had been undervalued for a long time.
So far, there are only five properties in the county appealing their tax valuation.
New Fire Equipment
Darin Strathman, Fire Chief for the Blue Township Fire Department, requested approval from the county commissioners to replace SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) packs and SCBA bottles. Several of the current packs are out of service and replacement parts are becoming harder to find. The current packs no longer meet NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) standards.
“The electronics on those SCBA’s are starting to fail. It’s getting harder and harder to find the parts for them,” explained Strathman. “Our bottles have a 15-year life span before they need to be taken out of service, and we want to be more compatible with our neighboring departments.”
Commissioners approved the purchase of 17 new SCBA packs (one for each riding position and two spares), 42 SCBA air bottles, two rapid intervention packs, and 25 masks. The total cost is $151,603.38, and will be covered by the departments reserve fund.
Bid lost to SPAM
An unfortunate situation occurred regarding the collection of bids for county chip seal projects. While two bids were received and opened during the scheduled bid opening last week, it was later discovered a third bid was received before the deadline but was lost in the county’s email spam folder. The company that submitted the third bid did not contact the county until three days after the bid opening.
Steve Roggencamp noted in the bidder’s handbook it is stated that “The inadvertent failure of county to recognize an envelope or email as being a bid on this project and the corresponding inadvertent failure to open such envelope or email will not invalidate the bidding process.”
County Counselor John Watt advised the commissioners of two viable options. One option was to simply ignore the bid, based on the language in the handbook. The second option was to refuse all the bids and rebid the project. “None of these is a perfect solution,” noted Watt.
“This is a no-win situation. If you rebid it, the cat is out of the bag on that situation. If you don’t, that’s a shame for the folks that didn’t get the bid in,” said Commissioner Greg Riat.
“If I am sending something of relative importance to somebody else by email, I will always ask for a confirmation of receipt. Or I will call and ask,” said Watt.
Riat agreed stating, “At the end of the day, I would send it registered mail. Or make a phone call.”
The commissioners opted to stick with the two previously opened bids, and ultimately accepted the bid of $583,870.50 from Vance Brothers.
Asphalt Bid
Shilling Construction was the sole bid for 2023 County Asphalt projects. The bid of $1,993,451.94 came in under the estimated probable cost.
Road Vacated
A portion of Boxer Elder Rd. west of Hwy 99 at the corner of Christian Rd. was vacated without any objections from residents. There is no physical road where the vacation was approved, only easement.
After Prom
Wamego High School After Prom committee requested and was granted $400 from the commissioners. The commissioners had previously given $400 to the Onaga After Prom Committee, and agreed that any county school requesting After Prom donations would be given the same.
