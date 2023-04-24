For the fourth year in a row, Pottawatomie County ranks as the second healthiest county in the state of Kansas according to a report by County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Johnson County took the top spot as the healthiest county in Kansas.

Driving factors that impacted Pottawatomie County’s rating included a low percentage of adult smokers, low child poverty rate, a low number of adults with a BMI considered to be obese, a low number of injury related deaths, and a high percentage of adults with post-secondary education.