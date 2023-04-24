For the fourth year in a row, Pottawatomie County ranks as the second healthiest county in the state of Kansas according to a report by County Health Rankings and Roadmaps. Johnson County took the top spot as the healthiest county in Kansas.
Driving factors that impacted Pottawatomie County’s rating included a low percentage of adult smokers, low child poverty rate, a low number of adults with a BMI considered to be obese, a low number of injury related deaths, and a high percentage of adults with post-secondary education.
“You have to acknowledge though, that Pottawatomie County has a lot of privilege and that is shown in these rankings,” explained Health Department Director Leslie Campbell to the Board of County Commissioners. Pottawatomie County’s Child Poverty Rate of only nine percent, and 76 percent of adults ages 25 to 44 have some college education were a couple factors Campbell noted indicating that privilege.
Campbell went on to highlight the county’s high school graduation rate of 96 percent. “Our schools are really doing well, which is the top percent in Kansas,” she said.
While Campbell agrees the county is very healthy, she stills sees areas that can be improved upon. Campbell listed physical inactivity, access to exercise opportunities, excessive drinking, and driving with alcohol involvement as leading causes of death. “If you look at those in our rankings, they are at the state level or above,” said Campbell. “If you look at our physician, dentist, and mental health provider numbers are, they are low. Really low. Increasing population is putting increasing stress on those.”
Campbell encouraged the commissioners to consider several things in future decision making. Providing affordable housing, encouraging carpooling or better public transportation, creating more walking and biking paths, and encouraging support groups in the community. “There are things to really think about, otherwise our rankings will slip away,” said Campbell. “We can’t be stagnant.”
The Public Health Emergency Declaration for Covid first issued by the Secretary of Health and Human Services on Jan. 31, 2020 is set to end May 11. This will set in motion several changes in regards to Covid. Free over-the-counter covid tests will no longer be available, however Campbell reported that the health department still has tests available. “We still have free ones at our office right now,” said Campbell. “But once they are gone, we can’t get any more of the free ones.”
According to Campbell, Medicaid will also start the recertification process which it had suspended two years ago. Campbell says everyone will have to make sure their income and age requirements meet the guidelines.
The Supplemental Nutrition Access Program will decrease its monthly stipend down to pre-covid rates. “For some families it will be under $200, and it had been around $900,” explained Campbell.
Covid reporting will change as well. Reporting of negative tests will no longer be required, and immunization data will not be required to be reported daily. Access to vaccines and treatments will not change, and Emergency Use Authorizations for vaccines and treatments will not be affected. Telehealth visits for Medicare and Medicaid will still be in place, however telehealth visits for prescribing controlled substances will no longer be allowed.
Lost Bid Lawsuit
Weeks after Harbor Construction submitted a low bid for the county chip seal projects that was lost in spam, and consequently was not considered in the bidding process, the company filed a lawsuit against the county. The commissioners originally awarded the bid to the Vance Brothers, based upon language in the bidding documents that allowed for lost bids to not be considered.
According to County Counselor John Watt, the lawsuit was “pretty much fast-tracked by Judge (Jeff) Elder.” Watt proceeded to explain that Judge Elder made the decision that the language in the bidding documents was inconsistent with the state statute. Elder found there is case law in other jurisdictions indicating that bids lost by no fault of the bidder must be considered in the bidding process.
“Bottom line, court has said you are required by statute to award the bid to Harbor as the lowest and best bidder,” Watt told the commissioners. “Your action today should be to rescind your motion on March 20 to award the bid to Vance Brothers. Thereafter it should be awarded to Harbor Construction.”
Commissioners did just that, awarding the chip seal contract to Harbor Construction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.