The stretch of US Highway 24 which runs across southern Pottawatomie County is part of the Safety Corridor Pilot Program.
Motorists traveling along that section of highway will now see increased traffic safety messaging and new signage as part of the program.
The Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a five-year initiative to reduce fatalities and serious injuries in four selected safety corridors. The other corridors are I-135 in Sedgwick and Harvey counties from 53rd St. in Park City to Exit 34 in North Newton; US 83/50 in Finney County from Plymell north through Garden City and west to the Holcomb exit; and US 69 in Crawford County, from the U.S. 400 junction through Fontenac and Pittsburg to the US 160 junction.
Increased law enforcement, traffic safety education campaigns, low-cost engineering improvements and a review of emergency response issues are part of the comprehensive approach of the program’s goals. Road users traveling the safety corridors will see new warning signs: “Safety Corridor – Increased Enforcement.”
The safety corridors were selected based on a history of fatal and serious injury crashes, availability of additional law enforcement and input from local transportation safety partners. From 2016 to 2021, more 500 crashes occurred on these corridors resulting in 35 deaths and 68 serious injuries, according to the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office.
The Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a strategic initiative of the Drive To Zero (DTZ) Coalition. As such, partnering organizations in the DTZ Coalition will support the program with initial and long-term safety messaging to area communities and their organization’s customers.
The Drive To Zero Coalition is an executive-level body representing state and federal agencies, advocacy organizations, the private sector and the Kansas House and Senate Transportation Committees. The coalition’s objective is to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes on Kansas roadways.
All ages welcome to the Stargazing event at Mt. Mitchell, located approximately three miles south of Wamego on Highway 99. NASA Space Ambassador Hallie Hatfield will be present with telescopes for the event.
