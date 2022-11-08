election results.jpg

The Pottawatomie County Commission will expand to five members, but there will be no sales tax, according to the unofficial Pottawatomie County election results as reported by the election office.

The post-election audit will be at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 19 at the County Administration Building. The Post-election Test for the general election will be noon, Friday, Nov. 18, at the County Administration Building.