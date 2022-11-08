The Pottawatomie County Commission will expand to five members, but there will be no sales tax, according to the unofficial Pottawatomie County election results as reported by the election office.
The post-election audit will be at 9 a.m., Monday, Nov. 19 at the County Administration Building. The Post-election Test for the general election will be noon, Friday, Nov. 18, at the County Administration Building.
According to the county clerk's office, there are 18,122 registered voters in Pottawatomie County; 10,317 (56 percent) cast ballots.
Note: results for Pottawatomie County only.
US Senate
• Mark Holland, D – 2,024
US Representative Dist. 1
Governor/Lt. Governor
• Derek Schmidt/Katie Sawyer, R – 6,111
• Seth Cordell/Evan Laudick-Gains, L – 104
• Laura Kelly/David Toland, D – 3,699
• Dennis Pyle/Kathleen Garrison, I – 359
Secretary of State
• Scott Schwab, R – 7,391
• Jeanna Repass, D – 2,321
Attorney General
State Treasurer
• Steven Johnson, R – 6,839
Commissioner of Insurance
• Vicki Schmidt, R – 7,939
• Kiel Corkran, D – 2,045
State Representative Dist. 51
State Representative Dist. 61
• Francis Awerkamp, R – 4,382
State Board of Education Dist. 1
• Jeffrey M. Howards, D – 2,703
County Commissioner Dist. 1
St. Marys City Commissioner
• Gerard Kleinsmith – 889
• Charles “Chuck” Riccomini – 845
Wamego City Commissioner Pos. 4
Olsburg City Question
County Commissioner Increase
County Sales Tax
Township Clerks
• Belvue: Morgan Riat, R – 123
• Blue: Richard Goehring, D – 836; Jenny Sue Hayward, R – 1,130
• Center: Terri Umscheid, R – 50
• Clear Creek: Betty Koch, R – 59
• Emmett: Dan Perry, R – 128
• Grant: Maye Wegner, R – 101
• Green: Steven DeHart, D – 53
• Lone Tree: Stephen Roggenkamp, D – 78
• Mill Creek: Larry C. Brunkow, R – 326
• Pottawatomie: Clara M. Ebert, R – 258
• Rock Creek: Wyatt Peverly, R – 214
• Shannon: Robert Reves, R – 110
• Sherman: Larry Wahl, R – 42
• Spring Creek: Eric Stadel, R – 24
• St. George: Elizabeth Wagoner, R -- 1,503
• St. Marys: John McCarthy, Jr., R – 1,421
• Union: Harold McCarter, R – 98
Judge Retention
• Supreme Court Standridge: Yes, 5,118; No, 4,007
• Supreme Court Biles: Yes, 4,941; No, 3,993
• Supreme Court Wall: Yes, 4,808; No, 4,186
• Supreme Court Luckert: Yes, 5,043; No, 3,946
• Supreme Court Wilson: Yes, 5,019; No, 3,997
• Supreme Court Stegall: Yes, 6,702; No, 2,390
• Court of Appeals Hill: Yes, 5,394; No, 3,107
• Court of Appeals Isherwood: Yes, 5,105; No, 3,487
• Court of Appeals Cline: Yes, 5, 163; No, 3,430
• Court of Appeals Schroeder: Yes, 5,538; No, 3,029• Court of Appeals Green: Yes, 5,164; No, 3,353• Court of Appeals Malone: Yes, 5,112; No, 3,394
• Court of Appeals Hurst: Yes, 4,922; No, 3,584
• District Court Marek: Yes, 6,671; No, 2,100
• District Court Etzel: Yes, 6,439; No, 2,083
• District Court Elder: Yes, 7,198; No, 1,889
• Magistrate Judge Campbell: Yes, 6,998; No, 1,815
Constitutional Amendment 1 (oversight)
Constitutional Amendment 2 (sheriffs)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.