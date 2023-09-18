The Pottawatomie County Commission on Monday approved an increase in the health insurance costs. However, that increase could be offset by employees who participate in the Wellness Incentive Program which requires an annual physician visit.
Trent Nichols, USI, spoke with the commissioners at Monday's meeting.
“From 1999, health costs have outpaced wages and inflation,” he said. “They've gone up nearly 296 percent. We have an increase in cost projection for 2020 of 2.6 percent, but that's still cheaper than we were seven years ago. Not many of our clients can say that.”
Nichols noted the current plan the county is using has saved approximately $3.5 million since it left the state plan in 2019. He added that the county so far has saved $343,011 this year, but noted it could be closer to $400,000 by the time the year is over.
Cost containment strategies for 2024 include the Allied Advocate plan, increasing the Wellness Incentive and HSA contributions, adjusting employee contributions and requiring prior authorization for GLP1 medications (diabetes/weight loss drugs).
The company is stressing employees get their annual wellness exam “and establishing a relationship with the family doctor,” Nichols said. “About 35 percent actually go in. We see people doing it as a chance to improve their health.”
Appraiser Report
Property appraisal numbers remain fairly steady, County Appraiser Robin Knoblauch told the commission. She said her office is working hard on the daily operations and changes that have bearing on the 2023 tax roll that will soon generate the 2023 tax statements.
“The final day we are able to make changes is Oct. 11,” she said. “Any changes that need to be addressed after this date will have to wait until the 2023 tax statement file is generated. We will then process changes through the tax correction process and a new tax statement will be generated and mailed to the owner of record if need be.”
Knoblauch also took the opportunity to praise her staff.
“We are gearing up for another ride of excitement for the values for 2024,” she said. “I'd like to recognize and thank each of them and their endless drive to help in the process. There were eight employees when I started in the appraiser's office in 2006. We have the same number, but 21,000 more real estate parcels, more personal properties and countless other changes that have happened since 2006. We have grown and grown and have the same amount of staff.”
She said this was possible because “each member is dedicated to their own success and to the success of my office.”
“I appreciate that,” responded Commissioner Greg Riat. “I go there once-in-a-while and I'm treated kindly. They're a good bunch of folks, they do a good job.”
Commissioner Pat Weixelman echoed the sentiments. “Tell your staff I appreciate everything they do and the comments you made about them this morning. And you are doing a good job also.”
Health Department
At the request of department director Leslie Campbell, the commission proclaimed this week as Railroad Safety Week. “Every four hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is struck by a train at a rail crossing,” she said. “Roughly every five days, a child dies from a train collision and nearly three children are injured for each fatality.”
Campbell said there would be safety presentations in the schools around the county led by the police departments and sheriff's department.
She also discussed the Substance Abuse Task Force meeting she attended.
“Shane (Jager, sheriff) was there too,” she said. “They want to know one-three goals the county would have.”
The commission was in favor of the program, which stresses opioid addiction, but wanted to make sure the schools were making time available for it.
“This is a really important matter,” Riat said. “But we have to get it in the schools. That's my biggest concern. What good is the program if we can't get to the kids. I'm for the program, 100 percent, make no mistake.”
Weixelman added, “Personal experience with somebody, face-to-face in a roomful of people, that's a lot more impressive than being on TV. That would be a goal – get into the schools.”
On a related issue, Campbell reported the Drug Endangered Children grant was approved and will go into effect in October. She explained the grant is for work with children in homes where parents are arrested … juvenile intake, when/if they go to the hospital, etc.
“I've heard stories about what happened in Wamego earlier this year,” she said. “It may be in other communities too. (But) it wasn't the best outcome. There were places with gaps. (This grant) will help shore those gaps up so kids are taken care of.”
Finally, she noted that her office is pre-booking the new covid vaccine, but it has not actually been sent out yet. The office does have flu vaccines.
Planning & Zoning
Seven Metzger wanted to discuss updates to the Unified Development Regulations. However Commissioner Dee McKee was absent and she had requested a delay.
He also told the commission they would be able to appoint two members from Green Valley to the East Manhattan Gateway Plan Community Advisory Committee. Applications are on the county website and close Sept. 29.
Heritage Hills
Several lots in the Heritage Hill subdivision have not paid part of their specials and the bond payment is approaching. At the developer's request, instead of using their Letter of Credit, the commission approved the developer paying the past-due specials until the county can get payment from the property owner. The total is $11,034.77. The county will reimburse the developer when the funds are received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.