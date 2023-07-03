The 138-year-old original courthouse, while in good physical condition, will still need more than a half-million dollars in work to get it ready for any potential remodel, the Pottawatomie County Commission learned at the June 26 meeting.
This Monday the commission briefly revisited the issue.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman was concerned that the figure was low.
“They (the structural engineers) point out things that need to be done,” he said. “But it seems like every time you get into an aged building like this, you start in one spot and things just keep going.”
Commissioner Dee McKee suggested following the Historical Society’s suggestion of putting out an RFP (Request for Proposals) on potential uses for the building. However, County Counselor John Watt immediately pointed out that brings up a problem.
“That would be a private use,” he said. “And a private use will have to be a public sale, open to everybody. If you explore a public use, a county use, that’s an internal discussion. I don’t know who needs what. What department needs extra space? That can be discussed.”
McKee pushed back. “It went on the Federal Registry. Can you see what the requirement is on an RFP, how it would work?”
“An RFP for private use is a problem,” Watt stated in reply. “A private use for that building, without going through the public sale, public lease process, that’s a problem. My first suggestion is to talk about use. First discussion (should be) county uses for that structure.”
“That’s what we did a few years ago,” McKee responded, “In a very comprehensive way with all departments. We keep riding the same horse.”
In the end, County Administrator Chad Kinsley noted there is a scheduled work session on the courthouse scheduled, and they will add that to the information they are gathering.
Noise Abatement
The commission approved approximately $5,000 in noise abatement material for the HVAC area around the courthouse. There have been neighbor complaints for an extended period of time.
The materials included sound panels and acoustic fence wrap.
Weixelman indicated the project would cost significantly more, $20,000 to $25,000 if the county got an engineer involved. “We’ve spent money on a lot dumber things,” he noted.
Noxious Weed
Mark Jack, department head, reported chemical sales were up from this time last year. Total to date in 2022 was $127,307.05. This year the total is $207,433.47.
He also listed the department’s activities, which centered around a lot of spraying for bindweed and thistle and assisting with the Oxen Park project.
Human Resources
Whitney Phebus, Human Resources director, updated the commission on vacancies and new hires. A PRN deputy and a season laborer have been rehired. There are new vacancies for a jailer, sprayer operator and solid waste clerk. In addition, several other positions are still open.
“That seems like more vacancies lately,” Weixelman commented.
“Yes,” Phebus replied. “But we are getting positions filled rather quickly.”
St. George Water
County resident Steve Minton again urged the commissioners to put a moratorium on the Scenic Woods development near St. George until the city could get the nitrate levels down in its water supply.
Minton had approached the commission on the issue at the June 19 meeting.
On Monday he reiterated his request.
“(To quote) Alexander Hamilton, if you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything,” he said. “I stand before you to ask to delay the plating of Scenic Woods,” he said.
Veterans Memorial
McKee encouraged veterans to provide their names to the county’s Veteran’s Memorial. It is free to be added to the list.
Executive Sessions
After an executive session regarding a bond issue, the commission approved an “at-large county donation” in the amount of $20,405.56 to the Urban Acres 2 benefit district to reduce the school district assessment.
The commission also held an executive session for attorney-client privilege; no action was taken.
PWR Library
Weixelman reported he had been to a Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library board meeting.
“They have formed an advisory committee to kind of review books,” he said. “Everybody is pretty happy with the advisory board, I think.”
