Property taxes are set to rise for citizens of Pottawatomie County, according to the final draft of the 2024 budget which the county commissioners approved Monday.
They also decided to put a sales tax increase back on the November ballot.
Although the 2024 budget will include a 0.779 mill levy decrease, because of an assessed valuation increase, the net result is an increase in property taxes.
With an estimated assessed valuation increase of $22,022,869, ad Valorem (property) taxes will increase by $49,248.
Assistant County Administrator and finance Officer Heather Gladbach demonstrated the impact of the taxes on a $200,000 home in her budget report. The average property valuation increase county wide was 15 percent. A $200,000 home increased in valuation by an estimated $30,000 in 2023. The valuation increase results in an additional $102.30 in taxes, but the decrease in the mill levy reduces that amount by $20.60. Therefore, in this example a $200,000 home would see a total tax increase of $81.70.
Budgeted expenditures for 2024 are set to increase by $1,439,700.
Several new county positions are included in the budget. A new co-responder in the sheriff’s office with a benefit wage of $102,000, a new dispatch sergeant with a benefit wage of $91,000, and a zoning compliance inspector with a benefit wage of $81,000 are all in the 2024 budget. A temporary medical clerk position will move to permanent status with a benefit wage of $66,000. That position is grant funded through June of 2024.
A public hearing for the budget was set for10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 28, in the Sunflower Room, Westmoreland.
Sales Tax
The commissioners also approved a resolution to add the question of a one-quarter percent sales tax increase to the ballot in November. This would be in addition to the existing one percent tax.
The sales tax increase would be used to fund specified projects within the county. As the need for public infrastructure improvements has increased, the county commissioners want to avoid reliance on property taxes to fund certain improvements. The county commissioners believe shifting the cost of certain improvements to the revenue generated by the sales tax would potentially benefit property owners.
Projects listed in the resolution include upgrading and paving the following: Harvest Rd. from Excel Rd. to Lake Elbo Rd., Excel Rd. from Cara’s Way to Harvest Rd., Vineyard Rd. and Chapman Rd. south of Hwy 24, Salzer Rd. from Say Rd. to Elm Slough Rd. Also listed in the resolution for upgrades are: Elm Slough Rd. from Flint Rock Rd. to Highway 99, portions of Flush Rd., Pleasant View Rd. approximately 1,300 feet North of Ogee Rd. to Diamond Rd., Doyle Creek Rd. from Riley Creek Rd. to Pleasant View Rd, and Shawguee Rd.
Deck replacement for the Belvue bridge over the Kansas River, replacing the Louisville Rd. bridge, and constructing a new road, bridge, and pedestrian path from Harvest Rd. to Junietta Rd. are also all included in projects listed for funding through the sales tax increase.
Pottawatomie County voters rejected the measure in last November's election.
County Counselor John Watt reminded the commissioners that they are not allowed to campaign for the sales tax proposal. “You know the rules regarding commissioner input to the public regarding sales tax questions. You can’t go out and actively campaign for it or against it,” Watt advised.
“Our discussions from trying to get (these projects) off the property tax and be able to do it, the press being here…. (I) couldn’t tell why we did it?” Commissioner Dee McKee asked Watt.
“Certainly, the press can go ahead and publish comments that you have up here,” said Watt. “But again, you can’t actively promote this question. And part of the resolution has language in it that you want to have these projects funded by something other than property taxes. That’s part of your resolution.”
When Weixelman brought up the question of advertising in the newspaper, County Engineer Nathan Bergman suggested that area businesses may want to promote the sales tax proposal. “If there was a construction company or something that wanted to advertise or promote it, they could put it in the newspaper,” said Bergman.
“That certainly would be the case with an individual or company that wanted to promote the question. They can do that. They can advertise all they want,” agreed Watt.
After gaining the approval of all three commissioners, the resolution was signed and the sales tax proposal will appear on the November ballot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.