At last Thursday’s meeting, the Pott. Co. Planning Commission voted to recommend no changes to the comprehensive plan and to enact a permanent moratorium on solar farms. Currently, a temporary moratorium on solar farms is set to expire at the end of this year.

The Board of County Commissioner’s now need to consider the planning commission’s recommendation. County Planner Stephan Metzger on Monday brought the information before the commissioners looking for clarification as to how they wished to proceed.