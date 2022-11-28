At last Thursday’s meeting, the Pott. Co. Planning Commission voted to recommend no changes to the comprehensive plan and to enact a permanent moratorium on solar farms. Currently, a temporary moratorium on solar farms is set to expire at the end of this year.
The Board of County Commissioner’s now need to consider the planning commission’s recommendation. County Planner Stephan Metzger on Monday brought the information before the commissioners looking for clarification as to how they wished to proceed.
“If this board’s desire is to have a set of (solar farm) recommendations, then send this back to planning commission and have them do that work,” Metzger said.
“If you want to go through a process similar to the rock quarries, with further public hearings and consider the matter in an extended format then you need to extend the temporary moratorium,” explained County Counselor John Watt.
With the Board of County Commissioners set to expand to five members in the future, Commissioner Greg Riat wanted to hold off on a decision. “I’d be in favor of supporting the planning commission to keep the status quo until we have our five commissioners and can look at this thing again,” he said.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman made it clear that he would continue to make decisions regardless of the fact the board will expand soon. “I’m not going to quit making decisions while we wait for two people to come on. We are going to continue business as is and continue to make decisions. I’ve made decisions for 14 years and I don’t need to wait on two more people before making decisions.”
“I fear for the tax payers of this county if we do not look at that future source of energy,” stated Commissioner Dee McKee. “It could be a great economic advance for this county.”
Watt encouraged the commissioners to have further discussion about the matter. Weixelman agreed and suggested taking a couple of weeks to research.
“There are a lot of unknowns to me,” said Riat. “I’m fine with taking a couple of weeks.”
Planning commissioner removal
The Planning Commission recommended to the County Commissioners that an individual be removed from its commission due to attendance issues.
“If that is the way you want to proceed, John (Watt) and I suggest we talk to this individual about resigning first,” said Stephan Metzger, County Planner.
“It’s time for him to either retire, leave, or be removed…it’s not a negotiation,” said Riat.
“I’ve been to the last six months’ worth of meetings. I don’t think he’s been to a meeting once this year,” said Weixelman. “It’s put the planning commission in a sticky spot, because they didn’t have everybody there to vote.”
Ultimately, it was agreed to have Watt draft a letter to the individual and give them the opportunity to resign before being forcibly removed.
Flu/Covid Outbreaks
According to Pottawatomie County Health Department Director Leslie Campbell, influenza activity is high across the state and Covid outbreaks are also being seen. The county health department completed over two dozen vaccine outreach clinics in October and administered over 900 flu vaccines as well as 170 covid boosters.
“We are still making vaccines a priority. We still have people coming in and getting them,” said Campbell. “We are having outbreaks. We’ve had school outbreaks and nursing home outbreaks. And we will probably have more.”
Campbell noted that home testing kits for covid are available from the health department, and Riley County Health Department has free testing run by KDHE daily. According to Campbell, telehealth appointments are available through the state website and antiviral medication can possibly be obtained that way.
Historical Societies
Representatives from area historical societies came before the commissioners to request an increase in county funds from $5,000 to $10,000. With inflation, the increase is needed to cover the basic costs of keeping the museums running.
Debbie Burgess from the Onaga Historical Society spoke on behalf of the group Museum’s Matter, which is comprised of members from all five of Pottawatomie County’s Historical Societies. “It surprises me how many out of county visitors we get,” said Burgess, emphasizing the value the museums add to the community. “It’s adding to the economy of our little town.”
The commissioners will decide about the increase in funding at a later date.
