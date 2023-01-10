On Jan. 2, 1998 Kelvin and Cindy Poe took a leap of faith and established Auto Body Unlimited in Wamego.
Twenty-five years and one building later it’s still going strong.
Before taking his leap, Kelvin had had a lot of experience in auto body work, but this was always his dream.
“I wanted to do this from the first,” he said. “I went to vo-tech and my whole goal initially was to open my own shop. I just had to find the right time and the right circumstances to do it.”
After stints at Allen Clark’s, Jim Clark, Dick Edwards and other shops lasting 15 years, Kelvin was ready … and so was Cindy.
“I wanted to support my husband,” she said. “As this was his dream, I was certainly willing to back him and help do what it took to get the business off the ground and make his dream a reality.”
So together they took the leap.
“We just had faith,” Kelvin said. “We were sure jobs would come in and we would have money coming in and going out.”
“You become adept at rolling with the punches,” Cindy added. “When we first opened up of course, our name wasn’t out there. It was a brand new business.”
Then Mother Nature decided to help out.
“In June, there was a tremendous hail storm in Manhattan,” Cindy said. “Kelvin was doing estimates pretty much all day long. And, at that time, I was just working a couple afternoons at the shop, I was working mornings at K-State. He came home and said, ‘I need you at the shop, every morning’. But I was concerned about things like health insurance, we had two small kids. I was worried about those sort of things. But he was confident we’d make it work.”
And it did. Cindy quit K-State, and the shop was swamped with business from that one storm through Halloween. Auto Body Unlimited was on the map.
The next big challenge was balancing their family. Cindy was determined to at least be a part-time “at-home” mom.
“When we started the business, I was behind him 100 percent, scared as I was,” she said. “But I told him, I’m not going to be a single parent. That was my line in the sand … you need to be present. I know his propensity to work, work, work, which is great. It’s a great characteristic. But it can also not be. And he said, ‘OK, I hear you.’ And he was there to help raise those kids.
“It was hard,” she continued. “It put more pressure on him and more juggling on him. But he was willing to do that. And so, I was working mornings at the shop and home by 1 p.m. And that let me be able to be the kind of at-home mom I wanted to be and be a part of the kids school lives, going on field trips, being a room mom, etc. We always made it work.”
Looking back, the Poes find it hard to believe it’s been 25 years. One of the biggest milestones came five years in, when they bought the land and built the current shop at 4505 Salzer Rd. “That was a big thing, coming over here and owning our own property,” Kelvin said.
Someone else who has been with them on their journey is Scott Rutherford.
“Scott’s been with us since the beginning,” Kelvin said. “We hired him in February, so one month after we opened. He’s been a good, reliable employee.”
A side gig for Kelvin has always been drag racing, and for a time his shop did a lot of customized race cars. “But now,” he said, “we’ve gotten so busy with collision work that we’ve kind of shied away from that. We just really don’t have the time anymore.”
So what the future bringing? In one word, retirement.
“We’ve been talking about it,” Kelvin said. “But yes, that’s our future.”
In anticipation, they have built a new garage at their house which Cindy had dubbed Kelvin’s “Forever Shop”.
“He’s got projects in there,” she said. “One is his ‘70 TransAm he took me to prom in. It needs to be totally redone. And I’ve got a ‘honey do’ list of household projects. And I want to work on scrapbooking.”
“I’ll stay busy with my own projects,” Kelvin added. “And I’m sure there will be side jobs people will want me to do, and I’ll be able to say yes or no.”
But the most anticipation lies in the ability to travel and visit friends and family … especially the new grandbaby.
“Having this business has been great,” Kelvin said, “I wouldn’t have had it any other way. But the downside is not having any time away.”
So, in a couple of years, be prepared. The Poes will be hitting the road.
