The planning commission brought two rezoning requests to the Dec. 6 Wamego City Commission meeting.
The first request was for the old co-op site, located at 808 Valley Street.
Located behind the bowling alley on Lincoln Ave, this site is already at C-2 (Commercial). Because the grain bins do not meet the height requirements for a C-2 classification, the planning commission wanted the city to be aware that they will be grandfathering in those grain bins.
Commissioner Bill Ditto made the motion to table this item until there is more information available, seconded by Commissioner Cliff Baughman. This was carried over.
The planning commission also wanted to rezone 711 Ash Street to R-3, (Residential, Level 3), which would classify it as multi-family housing.
On that block, there are two open lots where an old house was demolished a few years ago. The owner who purchased those two lots also purchased and renovated R-3 property near those lots and is planning to demolish the old building and rebuild new apartments on Ash Street.
The Planning Commission approved rezoning the property to R-2, for duplexes instead, since the neighbors were concerned about congestion, code enforcement, and the law having to be involved with the current residents.
The staff recommended R-3 zoning and Pottawatomie County Economic Development stated in a letter to the city that they believe that apartments are necessary in Wamego.
That particular neighborhood also has R-3 housing present already, adjacent to 711 Ash.
According to City Manager Stacie Eichem, a new building is easier to maintain code enforcement than an old one. Regarding the possible legal issues, the city manager stated that whether the property is zoned as a duplex or apartment complex will not make a difference in that.
A motion was made by Commissioner Tom Beem to accept the proposal to rezone the property on 711 Ash Street as R-2. This was seconded by Commissioner Richard Weixelman. However, there were not enough votes for this to pass.
This item was tabled for further discussion.
Tree Board Dissolved
The commissioners approved Ordinance 1787, to have the Tree Board replaced so the decision of determining tree removal falls to the Parks Department.
Electrical Project Authorization
The commissioners were presented with a project authorization for electrical projects. The city manager explained that the first step before starting any project is to bond for anything. This is not authorizing the projects. At the latest work session, the city manager was informed that the projects totaled about $15,000,000 dollars. Kevin Callum, who did the project authorization, decided to cap it at $17,000,005, just in case any additional costs are encountered. The city manager recommended going forward with the sum of $17,250,000. The city commission approved Resolution 20221206, for the electrical project authorization, which allows the city the ability to bond, if necessary in the future, for electrical projects and updates, up to $17,250,000.
Project Change Orders
The commission approved two change orders.
The first was for the Plum St. project. The work crew encountered a utility issue with shallow storm drainage and sewer lines. This change order, recommended by Olsson Engineering, will cost $39,985. Other than this setback, Eichem reports that the street project has been progressing just fine.
The second change order is for the library project. The total amount is $2,937. The new part of the library is getting a new roof but the parapet around the outside of that roof had not been accounted for. BBN Architects and Icon Structures have recommended redoing the parapet, giving it a 20-year warranty.
Purchase Requests
The commission authorized a pool maintenance agreement with PCI Mechanical Services, for up to $6,500.
Department Updates
The Aquatic Center has made some changes to the indoor pool schedule as of last week. Prior to last week, the pool was open from 6:00 in the morning. This has seen some adjustments due to staff changes in the maintenance department, as well as equipment issues with the dehumidifier, water heater, and chlorinator.
Commercial Aquatic will be coming to repair the chlorinator at the end of the week. Until then, staff has been chlorinating the pool manually. Because maintenance staff are busy with other tasks prior to 6 a.m., the pool is not able to be chlorinated until 7 a.m., moving opening time to 8 a.m.
Two new police officers are currently attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Academy, with a January graduation date.
The Street Department completed patching up the streets for this year, with a record number of street patches.
Christmas lights are up all over the park, courtesy of the city’s Parks and Electrical departments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.