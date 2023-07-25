Last week, the Columbian's Summer Theatre Academy took its audience off to Neverland as it presented Peter Pan: The Play.
The fun and fantasy isn't over yet. In the final STA performance of the 2023 season, Peter returns to the stage Friday night in the musical version.
The Darling children love to hear Peter Pan's adventures during his visits through the open window of the nursery. Then one night after Nana has taken his shadow and Wendy has sewn it back on, Peter Pan and Tinkerbell whisk the children off to Neverland to be part of the adventures.
All the favorite characters are there, including Captain Hook and his pirate crew, Princess Tiger Lily and her tribe, and of course, the Lost Boys and Girls! A rousing and lovely musical score by the award-winning team of Rockwell and Bogart includes "The Boy Who Never Grew Up," "Fly Me to Neverland," "Follow the Leader," and "Home Sweet Home."
The show is directed by Rose Stokes and Emmett Spaw.
The Cast
Wendy Darling, Piper VanDusen; John Darling, Jamison Johnson; Michael Darling, JJ Rhoads;
Mrs. Darling, Mallory Smith; Mr. Darling, Ryland Rhoads; Nana, Agnes Cowan; Liza the Maid, Mattea Zvonik; Crocodile, Charlotte Kreider; Tinkerbell, Jordynn Jones; Peter Pan, Isobel Cowan; Shadow, Alana Kite; Tootles, Liz Bollhoefner; Nibs, Reaegan Asbury; Pots, Sierra McCoy; Pans, Summer Renberg; Slightly, Harper Jacques; Curley, Hattie Palenske; Captain Hook, Emma Pittenger; Smee, Katelyn Shippy; Starky, Cadence Jacques; Cookie, Kaydee Chicora; Skylight, Aubri Rhoads; Noodles, Meredith Welch; Admiral Colonel Commander Edwards, Ryker Engelken; Miss Lily, Denise Doucett;
