For more than a decade, the Paxico Blues Fest has celebrated big city blues in a small town setting when each year several thousand festival goers venture to downtown Paxico on the third Saturday in September from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy local food, antiquing, and the region’s top blues musicians. The free admission festival is always known for showcasing top talent.
“People come to Paxico to discover”, says Steve “Bud” Hund, co-founder and proprietor of Mill Creek Antiques. “Whether it’s new music, antique treasures, or a community ready to celebrate, they’ll find it all here”.
Hund and other members of the Paxico Merchants Association host the free festival annually in the scenic Flint Hills to welcome a crowd from across the country. Fans enjoy top notch blues in the vibrant setting of the historic downtown, offering live music from morning until night.
The concept for the fest ignited with a visit from Kansas City, KS blues impresario Marvine McKeithen to Paxico in 2004. McKeithen and Hund met one another growing up in Paxico and shared a love of blues music. Ever since the initial year the festival has continued to draw increasingly larger crowds, establishing itself as one of the premier events of Wabaunsee county and helping to put Paxico on the map.
The Paxico Blues Fest has a reputation for highlighting rising stars and past headliners include International Blues Challenge (IBC) champions Trampled Under Foot, “A Night with Janis Joplin” Broadway singer Mary Bridget Davies, Blues Music Award (BMA) “Best New Artist” winning Samantha Fish, and also Kansas City blues legends such as D.C. Bellamy. The festival continues that trend by showcasing internationally touring, award winning, and up and coming acts each year.
“The people keep coming back, and bringing more friends”, said Hund. “We strive to provide a world-class experience and we are honored to open up our community year after year”.
Whether you are looking for the finest blues music around, delicious local food, the opportunity to find a deal in the great selection of local shops, or just simply enjoy good people in the scenic small town, there is something for everyone at the Paxico Blues Fest.
