Paxico Blues Fest.jpg

For more than a decade, the Paxico Blues Fest has celebrated big city blues in a small town setting when each year several thousand festival goers venture to downtown Paxico on the third Saturday in September from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to enjoy local food, antiquing, and the region’s top blues musicians. The free admission festival is always known for showcasing top talent.

“People come to Paxico to discover”, says Steve “Bud” Hund, co-founder and proprietor of Mill Creek Antiques. “Whether it’s new music, antique treasures, or a community ready to celebrate, they’ll find it all here”.