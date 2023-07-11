Two Wamego school district patrons approached the board Monday night during the public forum portion of the meeting requesting stronger protections for students.
“In light of recent events, it is essential we establish guidelines that protect both our students and staff from harassment, misconduct and legal liability,” said Kury Comer, a WHS graduate with a student attending Central Elementary school. “It is naïve to continue to believe we live in a small community and it won’t happen to us again. I am urging the school board to implement a policy for stricter student-teacher electronic communications and off site contact.”
She told the board such a policy was “necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of our students. By setting clear boundaries, guidelines and defining appropriate communication channels, we can deter potential instances of harassment or inappropriate behavior, as well as safeguard against any situations that may lead to allegations or misconduct. Deterring inappropriate interactions will continue to ensure the fundamental human right to a student’s right to an education.”
Comer told the board the “great news” was they didn’t have to “reinvent the wheel”, that there many existing policies in other states.
“States like Arizona, Texas, California and Missouri have laws in effect that districts must have a written policy on employee-student communications to prevent inappropriate interactions,” she said.
She listed some policy examples and provided Superintendent Rob McKim and the board resources for finding such policies.
“It is the duty of a school board to prioritize the safety and educational experience of our students,” she said. “I know that if a recent event had happened to your sibling, child or any other person you loved in your life, you would wonder why there weren’t accountability procedures already in place.
“I beg with you and plead with you. I strongly urge you to support and create a policy, ensuring a safe and productive learning environment for all,” she concluded, voice breaking.
Cathy Weeks also spoke on the issue.
“My daughter and her best friend were in school together three years ago,” she said. “I know I’m not supposed to be personal, but this is about policy and procedure as well.”
Weeks said she went to the school when the first child was affected. “I talked to the principal personally, I talked to the counselor personally about what was going on. We removed my child from that specific teacher’s class, as well as the other child. Nobody escorted my daughter back to that teacher when she picked up her stuff. She confronted that teacher face-to-face. Why wasn’t someone protecting her?”
Weeks told the board she worked in the medical profession and if abuse was reported, the person was suspended without pay for an investigation.
“The excuse we were given was tenure,” she said.
She also spoke to the effects. “I was in the emergency room with a child trying to commit suicide because of this situation,” she said. “The child went from straight A’s, scholarships to college, to graduating on line to get out of the school because nobody would listen to that person.
“It has been very, very hard,” she continued. “And this last year, when all of this came out, it started all over again.”
Weeks urged the school board to implement a “child is first” policy. “Remove that teacher or staff member and get down to the root of the cause. I know it’s hard. It’s a small town. It’s easier for me to speak up because I’m not from here. I’m not part of the Wamego environment and I keep it that way on purpose.
“There are not to say there aren’t great teachers,” Weeks continued. “My kid had some great, great amazing teachers. But this was something that ripped her apart. So please, please, as a school board listen to those kids. Put forth something where tenure isn’t an excuse. Suspend that teacher or whoever is doing it.”
Under the public forum policy, board members cannot directly respond. However, Mike Billings, board president, told the pair he appreciated them both speaking at the meeting.
“It takes a lot of courage to do that,” he said. “I look forward to having the public speak.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.