Two Wamego school district patrons approached the board Monday night during the public forum portion of the meeting requesting stronger protections for students.

“In light of recent events, it is essential we establish guidelines that protect both our students and staff from harassment, misconduct and legal liability,” said Kury Comer, a WHS graduate with a student attending Central Elementary school. “It is naïve to continue to believe we live in a small community and it won’t happen to us again. I am urging the school board to implement a policy for stricter student-teacher electronic communications and off site contact.”