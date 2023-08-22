chamber.jpg
Dwight Faulkner, speaking, along with Rob McKim, center, and Randy Kufahl spoke to the Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce Monday about area housing problems.

 Beth Day | The Times

The lack of affordable housing is a big issue throughout the United States, including Wamego.

A panel of three – Dwight Faulkner, Bank of the Flint Hills, Rob McKim, USD 320 superintendent, and Randy Kufahl, Rockhills Real Estate – discussed the problem at the Monday Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce membership meeting.