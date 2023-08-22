The lack of affordable housing is a big issue throughout the United States, including Wamego.
A panel of three – Dwight Faulkner, Bank of the Flint Hills, Rob McKim, USD 320 superintendent, and Randy Kufahl, Rockhills Real Estate – discussed the problem at the Monday Wamego Area Chamber of Commerce membership meeting.
The discussion was an offshoot of the Vision Wamego process.
“We at the Chamber thought it would be a good idea to help us better educate and help the community understand the issues around housing and why it’s so important,” said Jessa Peterson, Chamber executive director. “Today we hope by sharing perspectives from different people in our community that deal with some of the housing issues directly, we’ll be able to shed some light on the concerns we’re looking at.”
Faulkner brought up the issues of financing and cost and housing affects banks.
“One of the ways to see activity for a bank is mortgages, a lot of which are houses,” he said. Faulkner pointed out how the number of mortgages have dropped off since 2020-2021. “This is the impact you can see at banks. The housing piece has a lot to do with financing.”
Another point was the lack of houses being built in Wamego, which is visible by the number of permits issued. “There were five built in 2020,” he said. “There were three permits in 2021, three permits in 2022 and only one permit so far in 2023. The trend continues to be the same. So the question is, why aren’t people building?”
He pointed to the costs of goods and the interest rates. He said that costs have swung widely. “If you got to your builder during this time, how are they going to price this thing? When you’ve got a low cost of construction of about $170 (sq. ft.) or a high of almost $320 what are they going to do? Are they going to price it pretty high? So costs are a big factor.
“Then, interest rates,” he continued. “So we were at 40 year lows, and now we’ve had the highest increase in years. We went from some people having three percent and now we have some people with eight percent. So you put those two together, the uncertainty of costs and rates, and you can see why we’re having those changes. So the question is, how can we work together? How can we find ways to have a better future?”
Faulkner said sales tax is a big point.
“If you bought something on line up to 2019, there was probably no tax,” he said. “But now, everything that’s bought online has been taxed.” He also noted the taxes received by Wamego were higher than the inflation rate.
“The real piece of education here, I think, the future of Wamego which only built one house in the city proper, how are we going to expand that?” He asked. “That is what we need to focus on. Other communities are doing this. They are focusing on the number of doors. I think that’s what we really need to think about here. How are we adding doors to our communities? And I think we need to get together on things. There are other communities trying new things, I think we need to try some things, because it’s all about doors.”
McKim spoke about the impact on student numbers to the school district’s budget. He explained how the district obtains revenue – general fund (state dollars), bond and interest, local option and capital outlay. “(The last three) are based on assessed valuation,” he said. “(The other) is money we get on student count. So, the number of kids that walk through our doors on Sept. 20. The median is about $5,000. And that’s the money that can be affected by our enrollment.”
The superintendent showed 10 years of enrollment figures for the district.
“As you can see, we have been steadily increasing, with some jumps up and down,” he said. But, he showed the predicted enrollment to be slowing down. “So that’s quite a bit of money that doesn’t get put into our budget. We are finding ways to not do as much as we wanted. (But if) we add kids, that would allow us to do some things such as increasing benefits and wages, adding programs, adding opportunities.”
McKim said one of the unique things he’s found about Wamego, people stay. “They’ll raise their kids here, the kids will leave and go to wherever they need to go. And they’ll stay because of the opportunities that exist within this community. So a family that had three kids, but stays past those three kids, is now a house that is giving zero kids to the school system. They are giving a lot to the school system tax wise, but not in that category. So, if we don’t increase housing, we’ll have the same number of houses producing fewer kids. And fewer kids produce fewer dollars. And dollars usually lead to opportunities for us that we can provide to our students.”
Kufahl gave a realtor’s perspective on the problem.
“Basically,” he said, “it all comes down to supply and demand. And in the Wamego area, I’m going to use USD 320, we don’t have enough houses to sell. And when that happens, the sale price goes up. And the opportunities for buyers (go down). There are real estate agents out there working real hard to find buyers houses.”
Kufahl said the biggest issue in buying a home is the payments. “And what do you think have happened to the payment over the last few years for a comparative home? How many of you woke up, went out and got your mail back in March or April and opened that letter from the county and found your valuation had gone up 15-16-17 percent? But it wasn’t just this past year.
“Then,” he continued, “you couple that with an increase in interest rates. You couple that with the increase in interest rates, and the interest rate going up at a time when taxes were going up, that put people who might have been looking for a $350,000 house … now they’re looking at $275,000.”
He explained how it worked, using a $300,000 loan as an example.
“With the current interest rate at 7.968 percent, you’re looking at an almost $2,200 (house payment),” he said. “At 3.96, you’re looking at $1,200. The average household income in USD 320 is around $70,000.” He said the “rule of thumb” is that the mortgage payment shouldn’t be more than 28 percent of the household income.
“Most of the people in that income category cannot afford more than a $200,000 house,” he added.
The problem is, the lack of housing in what Kufahl termed “the sweet spot” … of that price range.
He said to solve the housing issue, all the levels of local government need to work together – city, county, school district.
“We need to work a little harder, trying to find the money that’s out there,” he said, referring to housing programs such as the RHID which has been under consideration in Wamego. The program allows a certain percentage of taxes to be applied to payments on the “specials”, or bonds needed to fund things such as water, sewer, streets.
“From what I’ve heard, it seems we can’t get the county commissioners on board,” he said. “I’m not sure where it sits for the Wamego commission or the school board. But, what I think needs to happen is we have got to work together. Everybody has to put their best foot forward. In the words of Ronald Reagan, let’s tear that wall down between the county commissioners and city commissioners, board members and let’s all work together to see if we can get some housing. Brick by brick, we can make it happen.”
Alex Rossow, pastor of the Wamego United Methodist Church, asked about the people living in “pockets of poverty” in the area.
“We recently did a community context map of of people outside our church, assessing their needs,” he said. “And one of them was exactly what Randy, Rob and Dwight were talking about … having housing for people with a household income of $70,000 a year. But then, the other one was the pockets of poverty. That’s what I thought this conversation might be about, the pockets of poverty we hide and don’t like to talk about.
“So how,” he continued, “can we talk about housing, moving beyond just building new houses, but also addressing people who are in need. How can we include those in the conversation?”
Kufahl pointed out there were a number of programs available for people making less than $70,000. “Right now there are more programs for them than there are for that sweet spot, of say $200,000 to $300,000. And that’s why we need help.”
At the end of the presentation, Wamego City Commissioner Bill Ditto thanked the panel.
“We have built a wonderful community here,” he said. “(But) we cannot just sit on our laurels while the game is changing. And the game is changing. It’s not our fault, but we need to get with the program and make some changes in the way we look at things. I would just encourage you to get behind your city commissioners, your county commissioners or school board and encourage them to look at this problem. We need to listen to these gentlemen, take this information, digest it and share.”
Match Day
Mike McCall, executive director of the Wamego Community Foundation, gave an update on the upcoming Match Day, which will be held Oct. 5.
“The live part of the event will be at the Iron Clad again this year,” he said. “As far as donations are concerned, you can donate at the live event, mail in your donation or pay on line.
“For those of you who have never been to the Iron Clad during one of our Match Days, it’s really a sight to behold,” he continued.
Announcements
- Upcoming Chamber events include the membership meeting, Sept. 18; After-Hours, Sept. 20; golf tournament, Sept. 29; OztoberFest, Oct. 7; and Porches on Poplar, Oct. 15.
- Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem introduced Kameron Mathews as the incoming head of planning and zoning. He is working with Ken Stein who will retire from that position at the end of the year.
Brent Sigman from the Columbian Theatre, thanked those who attended the annual Hoo Haw. He also announced the next show was the Oz Murder Mystery, the last weekend in September, first weekend in October. Also, the Winter Theatre Academy is presenting Music Man Jr.
