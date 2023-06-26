The Pottawatomie County Commissioners reviewed a structural evaluation of the old Pottawatomie County Courthouse at Monday's meeting. The evaluation was prepared by Toeroek Associates, Inc. and was funded through a Brownfield grant. Estimates were given for rehabilitating the structure as well as demolishing it.
Structural Engineers at Bob D. Campbell and Co. (BDC) found the 138-year-old building to be in good physical condition and thought it was a strong candidate for rehabilitation or renovation. Eight areas in need of attention were noted. This included some fire damage to the interior roof, rafter support, HIP reinforcement, new roofing, repairs to interior masonry, structural reinforcement to the wood framing in the 1976 addition, new fire escapes, and exterior stone repair.
BDC estimated the cost of repairing and stabilizing the structure to meet International Building Code to be approximately $576,000.
The evaluation also provided a breakdown in cost for demolition of the multilevel building. Dump charges and equipment usage were estimated at $399,435. Asbestos removal would cost an additional $100,596.
Commissioner Greg Riat was in favor of rehabilitating the structure. “I would like to see us pursue grant funds, because we have a need for more space,” said Riat.
Commissioners Pat Weixelman and Dee McKee were quick to indicate they were in favor of demolition. “You don’t just put $576,000 in to refurbishing what is wrong with it,” said Weixelman. “I know this thing after it’s all said and done...the cost is going to be four, five … six million bucks.”
“The other thing is the correct space usage,” added McKee. McKee did not feel the building meets modern office needs.
“I don’t understand if we need space, why can’t we pursue grants to have some of this work done,” said Riat after reiterating the study found the building to be sound.
“You’re getting lost in the weeds,” chimed in County Counselor John Watt. “You should be talking about needs. What do you need the building for, if anything? If you have a need, and those can be identified then you can talk about some of the other things. You should not be talking about rehab, or renovation, or anything unless you have a need for it.”
Weixelman concluded the discussion by addressing the members of the Citizens for Courthouse Conservation that were present for the meeting.
“Just so you know, I’m open to all looks and things that can be proposed for this,” he said. “It isn’t dead in the water just yet. I’m going to try keep generating something. Something that is good for the county and that isn’t going to financially put us in a burden. Don’t go home thinking Weixelman is going to burn the thing down tonight. That ain’t gonna happen. Just letting you all know.”
Health Dept. Update
Leslie Campbell, Health Department Director, updated the commissioners on various funding her department has received for 2024. In total the department will receive $97,557 in funding from KDHE.
The department also received new funding in the amount of $24,874 for radio ads and print materials to promote services. A new digital sign is now installed outside the health department to inform the public of various health department events. “I hope you all go by and see it,” said Campbell. “It has great graphics and we really love it.”
Fire Update
According to Pottawatomie County Fire Supervisor Jared Barnes, fire season this year was “pretty active”. Pottawatomie County had a little under 95,000 acres burned in the months of February, March, and April. Through April the county fire departments responded to 213 calls for grass fires. “It was a busy burn season, for sure,” said Barnes. “There was a lot of fire put down this year.”
The 800 mHz radio towers near Emmett and Olsburg are now operational. “It’s a tremendous improvement,” Barnes said of the reception. “I think it’s a great improvement for our county. Consolidated (fire) is in the process of getting the radios programmed, tested, and in to service.”
The stations at Louisville, Westmoreland, 7 Township, and Onaga do not currently have the 800 mHz radios. According to Barnes, they are working on grants to help with radio purchases. They have also contacted the Forest service about the possible donation of radios.
“We spent a tremendous amount of money on this system,” said Weixelman. “And if you don’t have everyone on the same frequency it doesn’t look to me like you solved much of the problem.”
Barnes explained that it was simply a matter of finding ways to cover the costs of the radios. This sparked further discussion among the commissioners about having the various departments join Consolidated Fire. “It looks to me like getting everyone on the same page would mean getting more under Consolidated (fire),” said Weixelman.
“I’ve had that same question,” added McKee. “When we serve across the county we have some duplication, and we could really save the tax payers quite a bit.”
Barnes explained that those departments that want to be a part of Consolidated are. It is a decision of each department, and they can not be forced to join.
McKee suggested the commission have a future work session on the matter.
Havensville Rd. Bridge
Construction on a bridge along Havensville Rd. will begin July 5. The road will be closed for the duration of the project which is expected to take approximately five months.
Raise Approved
County Commissioners officially approved a mid-year pay increase of 2.5 percent for all county employees effective July 1. Another 2.5 percent increase will be given January 1.
McKee addressed the public to explain the need for the raise.
“The challenge we have in this county is that we are competing with two counties on both sides that have a lot more opportunity to increase (pay) than we do,” she explained. “(The pay increase) keeps us in good with employees.”
