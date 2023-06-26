health dept.jpg
The Pottawatomie County Commissioners reviewed a structural evaluation of the old Pottawatomie County Courthouse at Monday's meeting. The evaluation was prepared by Toeroek Associates, Inc. and was funded through a Brownfield grant. Estimates were given for rehabilitating the structure as well as demolishing it.

Structural Engineers at Bob D. Campbell and Co. (BDC) found the 138-year-old building to be in good physical condition and thought it was a strong candidate for rehabilitation or renovation. Eight areas in need of attention were noted. This included some fire damage to the interior roof, rafter support, HIP reinforcement, new roofing, repairs to interior masonry, structural reinforcement to the wood framing in the 1976 addition, new fire escapes, and exterior stone repair.