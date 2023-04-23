The Wamego City Commission last Tuesday confirmed that the city will not support the proposed Paws of OZ Dog Park either financially or by use of city property.
The possibility of a dog park in Wamego has been discussed over the last couple years and a Girl Scout troop has been working on the project. A potential location had been identified by the new city shop, close to the burn site.
However, until the shop building was completed, the project proposal was put on hold.
The city recently received a letter from Christine Chainey, who is leading the project and was also present at the April 18 meeting. She wanted to know, before moving forward with the project, whether or not the Girl Scouts had the city’s permission to use the land.
The answer was no.
While the city had initially liked the idea of a dog park, there have been concerns raised about pet abandonment, vandalism, disease, and most especially, liability. The considered location has more traffic with the city shop open and there is no sidewalk, which is a safety issue for people and pets who would be walking there.
Mayor Thomas Beem said the cons outweigh the pros, especially where liability issues are concerned.
The other commissioners agreed.
“With every project I’ve seen in my life, it starts out wonderful and then it just deteriorates,” said Commissioner Cliff Baughman, who noted he had dogs of his own. “No matter what you do, no matter what rules you make, no matter how many people you’ve got policing it, that will always happen.”
According to Baughman, it must be considered that if some people don’t pick up after their pets, the dog park could quickly become an eyesore without proper maintenance.
“It hurts to turn something down like this but the research I’ve done indicates to me that, like Cliff said, it may start off great but deteriorate quickly,” said Commissioner Richard Weixelman, who is also a dog owner. “I hate doing this. The citizens have given their hearts to this project.”
The city commissioners voted to decline the dog park.
Chainey was informed that she has the option to build a dog park outside of the city limits or on private land, so the city isn’t liable for it. From there, it would have to go through the zoning process.
Fair Housing Proclamation
Beem proclaimed the month of April as Fair Housing Month on behalf of the citizens, and expressed the hope that this year’s observance will promote fair housing practices throughout the City of Wamego.
Blower Project
The blower project has been completed and the commission approved the final documents be submitted to the state to get the final reimbursement.
Project Updates
Work has begun on the traffic light on the intersection of Highway 24th and Columbian Road this week. Beginning on Tuesday, April 25, work will begin on one lane in each direction so those will be closed to traffic.
The commission approved a change order for the Plum Street Project in the amount of $27,182. This is for various items, including the removal of a few trees, extra agribase that was needed under the additional water services, additional geogrid under the fire station driveway, moving a box to avoid the gas line, and removing several water meters and hydrants at the corner of Plum and 8th Street.
The commission also approved a change order which will be a credit of $512.26 for the water line project as it wraps up.
Purchase Requests
The commission approved a gravel bid for the city shop.
While the building was still in the process of being constructed, the city had cut back on paving. Now that there is capital purchase money in the budget, the public works director wants to purchase 1,200 tons of road rock to pave inside of the fenced area. This will cost a total of $23,580.
At a previous meeting, the city commission approved purchasing a new Tantalus automated metering system, to replace the old one they currently have from Mueller. The annual service fee to use the Tantalus maintenance protection software is not to exceed $16,000. The commission approved the $16,000 bid from Tantalus.
Finally, the commission approved a request was to change the street lights on main street to LED lights so the lamps all have matching bulbs. Recently the system was fixed so all the lamps turn on and off at the same time. The cost is not to exceed $16,000 plus tax for all of main street.
Festival Commendation
City Manager Stacie Eichem commended all of the various city departments who were involved in the past weekend’s Tulip Festival, either during the festival or in preparation for it. The parks crew maintained the park where the event took place, especially helping vendors with their tents when it rained. The police department provided security at the festival, the electric department helped to set up, and the fire department met with the public and brought the truck to show.
Executive Sessions
The city commission went into executive session for a total of ten minutes. There was five minutes to discuss matters regarding attorney-client privilege and an additional five minutes to discuss matters of corporations.
