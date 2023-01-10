Last semester at the request of the elementary school principals, the USD 320 Board of Education approved a new position – the Family Community Resource Liaison.
West Principal Amy Flinn reminded the board Monday night they had requested additional staffing needs.
“After lots of discussion, we came up with the fact we had a great need for a family community resource liaison,” she said. “This was in lieu of an assistant principal. We talked a lot about how much time we spend each day dealing with children in crisis, families in crisis. This is how all this came to be.”
Flinn added that it was ultimately the goal to have one in each building, however current funding didn’t support it.
That new position has paid off.
“We got really lucky,” Flinn said, “finding Kaycee (Bieberle). She was already working at Central through Pawnee Mental Health. We had lots of great applicants for this position, and we’re confident we found one in Kaycee.”
Teri Dow, Central principal, added not only are students supported, but there has been “lots and lots of family support from finding housing to finding jobs. Insurance is a big one. Lots of families don’t have it.”
Bieberle told the board the biggest part of the job was making connections with the families.
“The kids (at this age) can’t do it. (But) letting the families have someone to depend on that’s in their corner, that can help with all the crazy things we live with. Then the kids are seen individually, in groups and in the classroom. That’s my role.”
According to presented figures, Bieberle is working individually with 11 students at Central and 13 at West.
There are five groups at Central which are composed of 24 participants. West has two groups with seven students, and more to be added soon.
Scoreboard Replacement
Travis Graber, WHS activities director, presented a proposal for new scoreboards in the lower gym at the high school and the Sports Complex.
He told the board the lower gym scoreboards dated from 2000, “and they have had a good share of wear and tear.”
At the Sports Complex, the old (east side) scoreboard is pre-1998 and uses the old “bulb” system. According to Graber, these can no longer be replaced.
The one on the west side was put in for the 2015-2016 school year. One problem, Graber said, was the laptop and programming are no longer available to the district.
His proposal would be to replace both scoreboards in the lower gym and the ones at the Sports Complex.
One lower gym board would have the standard scoreboard, with additional player information for the home and visitors. The second board would be just a scoreboard. The total cost for this is $26,076.99.
As to the Sports Complex, the east scoreboard would go, and the scoreboard portion only of the west side would be moved there. A new scoreboard and video board would be installed on the west side, along with sound. Benefits to this replacement would include graduation activities, cross country awards ceremonies, and the meet timer connecting to the video board for track meets. Additionally it would support instant replay and other video needs for football. The cost for this would be $163,888 plus $14,000 for sound installation.
Graber was asking the board for permission to find a five-year sponsor for the scoreboards. After funding for the boards is recovered, the goal is to keep finding a sponsor and the money would be used for various district activities.
The board had several questions, including how this would affect the Athletic Booster sponsorship program, how businesses would be asked for funding and how such funding would be distributed.
“We have a lot of asks,” said Cheryl Wohler, board member. “The businesses would like some prioritization on how they are approached. How do we prioritize these asks? My bigger concern – this is a huge ask to our business community. I don’t want a competition for dollars. I’d like a proposal from the admin team on how this might look.”
“The Booster Club would still have their rights,” Graber replied. “We will still partner with them.”
There was no clear answer to how to approach sponsors, but Graber did note if they did move forward in order to get the scoreboards by next school year, they would need to begin in March.
Superintendent Rob McKim said he had lots of questions written down and this would be a priority at the February meeting.
Secure Entrances
The board approved a $25,000 contract with BBN to design, bid and oversee a secure entrance project at West Elementary School. On a related issue, the board also approved up to $5,000 for BBN to continue working on preliminary ideas for the middle school entrance.
WHS Boilers
One of the three WHS boilers is down, and a second is likely to go down at any minute McKim told the board. He said they can run with one on a nice day, it takes two if cold and if it’s really cold, all three are needed. He was concerned without replacement, in cold weather WHS might have to close.
The board approved a “not to exceed $189,394 plus ten percent” contract with P1 Services LLC to replace two boilers.
Educate Kansas
The district is working with Educate Kansas, a project of the Kansas Department of Education on recruiting and retention.
“They are doing some really exciting things,” McKim said. “One will be a recruitment video about the district. The best part, is their willingness to help. The second best part, it’s free, free, free, free. Paid through the state. I’ve seen some of their work. They’ve done some really, really good work.”
Recognition
The board recognized the achievement of the back-to-back 4A State Champion Girls Golf Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.