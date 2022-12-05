Mt. Mitchell is continuing to expand its educational mission.
Last Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Mt. Mitchell Prairie Guards began work on Phase Two of the Educational Expansion Project, according to Michael Stubbs, board member.
“Ebert Construction of Wamego will start restoring the natural hydrology of the former Mitchell farmland that we contracted to purchase in 2017,” Stubbs said. “This will eventually improve the diversity of the native plant community without causing any significant soil erosion problems.”
Currently, this CRP acreage presents itself at all seasons as a “striped” man-made alteration of a prairie landscape, according to Stubbs.
“We want this acreage to blend in with the natural prairie of the original park and hay meadow,” he explained. “The terraces being removed are no longer necessary for erosion control since the ground is in a permanent cover of grass and forbs. Our goal is to convert this former agricultural acreage to the prairie it replaced, and removal of the terraces will give us more options to site new trails and historic interpretation. The ultimate goal is to return this former agricultural acreage back to the prairie it replaced.”
The Monday prior to the project start, Jon Boursaw, a distinguished member of the Potawatomi Nation, conducted a blessing ceremony.
“Jon is a descendent of two early Potawatomi leaders: Joseph Napoleon Bourassa and Lewis Ogee,” Stubbs said. “He served 24 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring as a colonel. He worked for corporations for 13 years, and six years as the executive director of the Prairie Band Potawatomi in Kansas. His also served as director of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Cultural Heritage Center in Shawnee, Okla.”
Funding for the work is coming from the US Fish and Wildlife Service Partners in Wildlife Program, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Habitat First Program, and The Nature Conservancy. Courtney Masterson and Ryan Riedel of Native Lands, LLC will be coordinating the re-seeding aspect of the project.
Stubbs also reported that the group was strongly supported at the Emporia Match Day.
“Thanks to 58 donors, we raised $20,812.23,” he said. “The 'Double Match' from an anonymous donor in memory of Professor Tom Eddy brought the total to $41,624.461.”
Mt. Mitchell is located south of Wamego on Highway 99. It is rich with the history of the area and ecological conservation. Managed by the Prairie Guards, the park is ever expanding its importance to the Flint Hills Area.
