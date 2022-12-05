prairie guards.jpg
Buy Now

Jon Boursaw, a distinguished member of the Citizen Band Potawatomi Nation, conducts a blessing ceremony at the Mount Mitchell Heritage Prairie Park before Phase Two of the Prairie Guards’ Education Expansion Project began.

 Courtesy Photo, Tom Leopold

Mt. Mitchell is continuing to expand its educational mission.

Last Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Mt. Mitchell Prairie Guards began work on Phase Two of the Educational Expansion Project, according to Michael Stubbs, board member.