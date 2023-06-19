Pottawatomie County’s Board of Commissioners met with county staff Monday for the first work session concerning the 2024 Budget. Assistant County Administrator and Finance Officer Heather Gladbach began with a broad overview of the proposed 2024 General Fund.
“The budget we are going to present to you today has a proposed 0.547 mill levy decrease,” said Gladbach. The general fund mill levy is currently 29.653. The proposed mill levy for 2024 is 29.111.
While the mill levy may decrease, property values in the county increased.
“Our estimated assessed valuation increased $22 million from last year,” explained Gladbach. The 2022 assessed valuation was $753,627,472 whereas the June 2023 estimated assessed valuation was $775,650,341. “Basically, every mill we get $22,000 more per mill than this current year.”
It is estimated the county will see a $229,248 increase in ad valorem taxes due to the increase in property valuation.
Gladbach gave the commissioners an example of what would occur if a $200,000 home increased in value by 15 percent. “On a $200,000 home, if the value increased 15 percent, the value increase would be $30,000. Just on that additional valuation increase it would be $102.30 more in taxes, and then with our decrease in the mill levy it subtracts $14 off. So, the net increase is $87.83 if that property increased 15 percent in value,” explained Gladbach.
Gladbach also offered a $300,000 property example. A 15 percent increase in property value on a $300,000 home would result in $153.45 additional taxes due to valuation, and a credit of $21.70 due to the change in mill levy. The net increase would then be $131.75.
“If you look from 2022 to 2023, there was a substantial increase,” said Commissioner Greg Riat referring to the ad valorem taxes. “I do think there are a lot of people looking to us this year for relief. My request, and again I am one commissioner which by himself is really nothing, I look to you guys this year to whatever we can cut to help out. So, we can come in with a lower tax increase for our people because we’ve really had to hit them hard at a bad time.”
“After talking to you last month, I did go back to the departments and ask for more cuts. And I think they did a pretty good job cutting,” responded County Administrator Chad Kinsley. “If you look at the last 10 years this is the smallest increase by far dollar-wise.”
The proposed 2024 budget includes a five percent cost of living raise for employees, which amounts to $614,000. However, the transition to a new employee health insurance plan saved the county approximately $700,000. County administration is requesting half of the cost-of-living raise be given in July of this year, and the remaining half be applied in January. County commissioners were in favor of doing so.
Several requests for increased funding from outside agencies are being considered in the budget. Included is an additional $3,780 for Pawnee Mental Health, an additional $8,961 for Big Lakes Developmental Center, and $2,500 more for the Conservation District. Economic Development is requesting $25,000 less than in 2023. “The increase in 2023 was due the new director and moving costs, so that one will decrease,” explained Gladbach.
There was also approximately a 28 percent increase to the extension office budget for the hiring of a new employee, and a one-time payment of $40,000 to the county fair to go towards a new building. Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization requested $2,970 for the county to participate in an electric vehicle study, however the commissioners did not show interest in the study. Riat requested that the funds for the electric vehicle study be removed from the budget. Weixelman agreed.
Overall, it is estimated the General Fund will have an increase in expenditures of 4.12 percent. Weixelman asked Gladbach to list what she felt were the top three items of the budget leading to the increase. “Our transfers to reserve fund, the wages, and the asphalt and fuel costs,” replied Gladbach.
County staff will continue to fine tune the budget proposal and bring it back before the commissioners. Its final approval is needed on or before July 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.