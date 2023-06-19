Pottawatomie County’s Board of Commissioners met with county staff Monday for the first work session concerning the 2024 Budget. Assistant County Administrator and Finance Officer Heather Gladbach began with a broad overview of the proposed 2024 General Fund.

“The budget we are going to present to you today has a proposed 0.547 mill levy decrease,” said Gladbach. The general fund mill levy is currently 29.653. The proposed mill levy for 2024 is 29.111.