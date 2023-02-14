mueller.jpg
USD 320 Superintendent Rob McKim presents a token of appreciation to Shelisa Mueller who is retiring after 35 years of service to the district, 33 of them as a bus driver.

 Beth Day | The Times

Cory Meyer will serve his last meeting as USD 320 Board of Education president in March.

Meyer announced at Monday’s meeting he will be resigning from the board, a position he has held for six years.