Cory Meyer will serve his last meeting as USD 320 Board of Education president in March.
Meyer announced at Monday’s meeting he will be resigning from the board, a position he has held for six years.
“I’ve got things going on with family, work and other interests,” he said. “With those other interests, I cannot be a school board member. March will effectively be my last board meeting.”
Meyer said the change came up quickly, and he will “try and get someone into the position as soon as possible.
“Thank you,” he continued, addressing both the board and the administrators. “I’ve enjoyed working with you and serving for your. I’m really proud of where everything is right now. The district, administrators, everything I’ve worked with. I’m really happy with all the changes brought fourth in my six years. I’m really very happy and appreciated my time here. I want to say thank you to everyone.”
Meyer serves District #4. Anyone from that district interested in serving can submit an application. The board will interview prospective members during open session, hopefully in April. Additionally, in April the board will need to elect a new president and vice-president who will serve until July when the scheduled election will be held.
The board reluctantly accepted Meyer’s resignation on a 7-0 vote.
Special Education
Deb Nauerth, Special Services Cooperative director, updated the board on enrollment, staffing and budget.
She was pleased to announce all teacher and related service provider positions were filled – a total of 54 employees and that there have been no exits since August.
The Coop employees 102 paraprofessionals, many part time. There have been 24 exits since August.
“We are continuing to see a revolving door,” she said. “We’re continuing to work with that. We have a lot of part time people, and we’re happy for anyone who can give us time in any way they can.”
The Coop has 653 students with IEPs, (Individual Education Plans), some of whom are in the gifted programs. Nauerth said not all students have been identified.
There is about $1.3 million in carry over for the budget, Nauerth said, adding 80 percent of the budget expense is for salaries – teachers, related services and paras.
“When I came on board two-and-a-half years ago, we were in scary shape,” she said. “Making our budget for salary was a scary situation. We’ve come such a long, long way. It’s been hard work for all of our team. We’ve been doing strategic spending – what’s necessary and needed.
“We couldn’t do it without you,” she told the board. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart. At the end of day, we’re still standing and standing together. When you see the SPED staff, thank them. Thank the teachers, other workers, paras. It’s not easy for any of the. The challenges today in special education are more than we’ve ever seen. But we’re still standing.”
ScoreboardsTravis Graber, WHS athletic and activity director, updated the board on the opportunity to install new scoreboards at the Sports Complex and WHS lower gym. Total cost for the project is around $250,000.
He indicated over the past month, he met with potential sponsors who were interested in the project, but wanted to know more about what the district’s role would be.
“We knew all along this would be a district purchase,” Meyer said, with Superintendent Rob McKim noting the money was available to do the project up front. “I would think we would want to replenish those funds to a certain level,” McKim said.
Board member Sheryl Wohler said use of the equipment toward an educational pathway was a big part of her approving the idea. “I would like a commitment to the pathway development,” she said. “It’s not my top priority to spend a quarter of a million dollars.”
McKim and Graber will put together a plan on how the money would be returned to the district, in what percentage, along with a basic plan to start an Audio-Visual pathway. The board will review it at the March meeting. There is a March cutoff if the district wants the new board in place by August.
Benchmark Numbers
Assistant Superintendent Scott Meitler handed out numbers which showed in many areas, the district is improving in math and reading. For example, with students in the second through 12 grades, the Winter 22 test scores show 67 percent are reading at benchmark, or grade level. “That’s the highest percent in two years,” he said. Some grades in math are also seeing an increase.
Absenteeism
McKim reported to the board that Wamego’s students “were not in school enough”.
He said this wasn’t a huge concern before Covid, but it has been coming out. “I don’t like to use that as an excuse. But it is, what it is. Attending school for some folks has become optional.”
For Wamego, losing 16 days of the year is considered excessive absences.
“Missing 16 days is a lot,” he said. “We’ve now started looking at numbers from individual kids. It is a moving target.”
One area of concern was young students whose families are having trouble getting them to school.
Enrollment
In 2022, the district enrollment was 1,630, including special education. That’s down 20 students from 2021.
Contracts
After an executive session, the board voted unanimously to extend a one year contract to the following administrators with completed evaluations, making it a two year contract: Teri Dow, Scott Meitler, Brad Couture, Amy Flinn, Travis Graber, Brian McIntosh, and Julie Schrum. Evaluations have not yet been completed for Nauerth or McKim.
Recognition
Shawn Hornung, a WHS social studies teacher, was recognized for receiving a Veterans of Foreign Wars National Citizenship Education Teacher Post Recognition Award. “It’s pretty special,” he said. “Gene and Katherine Scherer nominated me. I think very highly of them and the work they are doing in the community. It says a lot about our work with the veterans and our whole department. I’m lucky to teach with those guys on the third floor.
Suzy Sprenkle, WHS foreign language teacher, was congratulated for being a KANAAE Organization Classroom Grant winner. She used the $500 to purchase foreign language books for her classroom. “We got 40 new readers, she said. “The kids like them.”
Shelisa Mueller was thanked for her 35 years with the district, 33 of which was as a bus driver. She is retiring this year. “I started about 35 years ago,” she said. “I was a sub cook, sub teachers aid, playground aid. Thanks to Monica Kabriel, who said why not be a bus driver, I did. I’ve driven the Zeandale-Wabaunsee route for 33 years, with 90 percent of the riders second generation.”
Commented
