WESTMORELAND, Sept. 11 – An expense and mileage report filed on Aug. 21 by Pottawatomie County Commissioner Dee McKee has recently come under scrutiny.

Steve Minton briefly hinted at an inaccuracy in the report at the county meeting on Aug. 28 when he asked McKee pointedly if she did indeed travel to a Flint Hills Regional Council meeting in Council Grove on May 16. McKee indicated that she did and Minton asked no further questions.