WESTMORELAND, Sept. 11 – An expense and mileage report filed on Aug. 21 by Pottawatomie County Commissioner Dee McKee has recently come under scrutiny.
Steve Minton briefly hinted at an inaccuracy in the report at the county meeting on Aug. 28 when he asked McKee pointedly if she did indeed travel to a Flint Hills Regional Council meeting in Council Grove on May 16. McKee indicated that she did and Minton asked no further questions.
At today's commission meeting, county resident Michelle Campbell expanded upon Minton’s concern. The first entry on the expense report indicates that McKee traveled from Manhattan to Council Grove on May 16 for a monthly Flint Hills Regional Council Meeting (FHRC). The total mileage of that trip was 116.7 miles. This information does not match the information FHRC posted in their minutes, which indicates the meeting was on May 19 in Eskridge. “She was not physically present at that meeting as per the approved minutes that indicate she zoomed that meeting,” said Campbell.
Also in question was reimbursement for travel to Topeka on June 13 for a Workforce Board Meeting. While the minutes from that meeting were not yet available, Campbell noted that reimbursement for the trip should possibly not have been allowed. “It indicates here that any county commissioner that is appointed to a state board, committee, council, or commission or similar body which is established pursuant to statutory authority basically doesn’t get compensation for mileage,” said Campbell as she indicated state statutes she had researched.
A third entry under question indicated a trip on June 22 to Junction City for a Flint Hills Regional Council Meeting, however minutes on record indicate the June meeting was held in St. George on the sixteenth. Campbell did note that a July 21 meeting was held in Junction City, but it was not listed on the expense report.
In all, 284.30 miles were requested for reimbursement for a total of $186.22. “This document was signed that she swears it is correct and it is on a county form that has become a county record of expenses. Side note on this, there was no documentation that was submitted with her form to substantiate any of this mileage travel and for reimbursement as county employees are expected to do,” added Campbell.
“So basically, I ask, if this were a county employee - any of these county employees that are here in this room today - and they submitted such a document here for the county for funds to be reimbursed on, what would be happening to those employees if they had done such a thing?” Campbell concluded.
Commissioner Greg Riat commented, “With respect to Dee, I don’t know … I don’t think it’s so much a disciplinary issue. Someone probably needs to look at it above the county commission. I have no power over her, nor she I. But we do have a sheriff sitting here and I would respectfully request an allegation such as this be forwarded to him. Because if this is not accurate, that needs to be said.”
Sheriff Shane Jager was present and weighed in. “In respect to that, I would refer that to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. We would take the initial report and then we would forward that on,” Jager responded.
Commissioner Pat Weixelman told the room that in 15 years of being on the commission he has not asked for reimbursement for even one mile. “There’s one reason for that. It’s to alleviate anything like this happening. Because I know after a period of time there’s going to be somebody that gets a burr in their saddle and they’re going to be looking for things and it doesn’t make any difference. You can keep as many records as humanly possible and you aren’t going to be able to cover everything,” he said. “What ever it takes to clear this up, I guess we go forward.”
McKee remained silent throughout the conversation and offered no comment in response to the allegations.
After the meeting had concluded, Campbell made one final comment to the press. “It’s not an ax to grind, it’s a matter of what’s right and the expectations,” she said.
The Times made several attempts after the meeting to obtain a statement from McKee, but she had not responded to messages by press time.
West Fest
Natha Mangus Burns invited everyone to West Fest this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. in Westmoreland. According to Burns there will be corn hole, food trucks, a beer garden, and many other things to do. “It’s just going to be a fun all day thing,” said Burns. “I’d like to invite everyone that wants to come to come.”
Jail Contract
County commissioners signed a resolution to accept and house prisoners from other jurisdictions. According to Jager the jail is reimbursed $45 a day for prisoners from other jurisdictions.
Disaster Proclamation
The county commissioners signed a Local Disaster Declaration for Agriculture declaring a local disaster emergency from Aug. 22-29. The extreme heat led to the death of approximately 100 head of cattle. “With the amount of days that the heat had stayed around and nights weren’t cooling down enough for the cows body temperature to come down to a measurable level, and it was just stacking that heat on every day,” explained Jennifer Merrow, Director of Emergency Management.
Recovery Month
The commissioners signed a proclamation declaring September Recovery Month. The proclamation “calls upon the citizens, government agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to recognize the importance of recovery, and to commit our community to increasing awareness and understanding of substance use and mental disorders and the need for appropriate and accessible services for all people.”
Service Awards
Three county employees received service awards at this week’s county commissioner meeting. Brandon Boeckman with EMS, Joshua Wilson with Public Works, and Thomas Edwards with Buildings and Grounds all received recognition for five years of employment with the county.
